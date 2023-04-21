🔊 Listen to this

It’s a bit hard to believe there was much more good news than bad this week, but we celebrate with an all-diamonds edition.

Diamonds to Misericordia University and all involved in bringing the TecBRIDGE Business Plan competition to the Dallas Township campus, as well as to all the contestants who generally did a lot more than come up with a plan. They created prototypes and even started selling their products and services. Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to our county, region and state staying competitive in a rapidly changing world, and this proves those qualities are alive and well while encouraging further success moving forward.

Diamonds to all those bringing a new Pennsylvania Polka Fest to Wilkes-Barre April 29. Our region has a rich history of the high-speed ethnic dance, so it is fitting the polka get a bit of celebratory attention in the Diamond City. We agree with John “Stanky” Stankovich, one of the upcoming performers, when he said “I’m looking forward to a big crowd and having a wonderful time.” Yes, we are.

Diamonds to the North Branch Land Trust for their Annual Dinner and Auction, but more for all the conservation work the organization does in our region. The non-profit celebrated its 30th anniversary Wednesday at the Westmoreland Club. Executive Director Ellen Ferretti summed up the value well: “We protect the natural backdrop that has always made Northeast Pennsylvania Special.” Our lands remain a bit greener and our air a bit clearer thanks to the tireless work of the Trust.

Diamonds to the Friedman Jewish Community Center for a 2023 Tribute Gala that once again helped highlight all the good done in our area. Diamonds as well to the honorees, Leadership Northeast Executive Director Lori Nocito, retiring after 19-years. As Nocito and JCC CEO Gary Bernstein pointed out, both organizations work “to make this community a stronger, safer place.” Surely that is a goal we can all get behind.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County 911 center for completing, and showing off an impressive $350,000 worth of upgrades. It may be hard to remember, but many local governments opposed the development of a central emergency dispatch station. We believe the people running the 911 center have repeatedly proven the value of having the operations unified, despite any glitches over the years, and the importance of keeping the equipment and training thoroughly up to date.

Diamonds to the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association and the more than 150 people who participated in the agency’s 31st annual walk-a-thon. It’s for a worthy cause, as the Association has helped children for nearly 100 years through the WVCA School. “miracles are done every day at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association,” Association board member Tom Mallow said. That’s the kind of attitude we want throughout the region.

