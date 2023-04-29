🔊 Listen to this

What do I look for in a person to serve on Wilkes-Barre City Council?

These are some of the important qualities I find crucial in someone representing myself and others as our voice:

• Dedication to our city

• Commitment

• Quick accessibility

• Transparency and total honesty

• Compassion

• Responsive to residents’ problems

• Personal contact

• Connection and familiarity with residents

• Working relationship with city administration

Tony Brooks is the person who exemplifies these characteristics and qualities over the last 8 years as our councilman in District B. This is why I will be writing him in on the Democrat ballot for City Council in the May 16th Primary.

Joann Garrison

Wilkes-Barre