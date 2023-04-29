Click here to subscribe today or Login.
What do I look for in a person to serve on Wilkes-Barre City Council?
These are some of the important qualities I find crucial in someone representing myself and others as our voice:
• Dedication to our city
• Commitment
• Quick accessibility
• Transparency and total honesty
• Compassion
• Responsive to residents’ problems
• Personal contact
• Connection and familiarity with residents
• Working relationship with city administration
Tony Brooks is the person who exemplifies these characteristics and qualities over the last 8 years as our councilman in District B. This is why I will be writing him in on the Democrat ballot for City Council in the May 16th Primary.
Joann Garrison
Wilkes-Barre