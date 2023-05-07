🔊 Listen to this

Live and let live.

It’s a principle that many like to believe is at the heart of American society and democracy, along with equality and freedom of speech.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

You may recall those words from the Declaration of Independence. They are so inextricably linked to the cause of American liberty, as proclaimed here in Pennsylvania nearly 250 years ago, that “pursue your happiness” has become the state’s tourism slogan.

So it is that we support the brave stance taken by state Reps. Aaron Kaufer and Alec Ryncavage, two Luzerne County Republicans who voted out of step with the rest of their party in favor of a bill to broaden protections for LGBTQ+ people.

House Bill 300 passed by a 102-98 vote in the House, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority and one of their own voted against the measure. The bill still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated state Senate, but its success in the House was noteworthy.

We don’t believe this should be controversial, but it is. We don’t believe it should be an act of isolated bravery to vote in favor of expanding and protecting human and civil rights, but in this context it absolutely is.

The move by Kaufer and Ryncavage turned what would have been a 100-100 tie vote into a narrow victory for House Democrats. For that, They have been sharply criticized on social media and by fellow Republican legislators, prompting them to explain why they voted for the bill.

Their explanations appear in a story by Bill O’Boyle on the front page of today’s edition. We want to draw your attention here to what Ryncavage, in particular, said about the bill as passed by the House.

“With the amended bill, I don’t believe our school locker rooms are at risk, or our doctors, or our religious institutions,” Ryncavage said. “Furthermore, Democrats have removed language which created transgender curriculum. This is a vote to live and let live and ensure our neighbors are not humiliated. These protections exist federally and through Supreme Court precedent — it is my belief we need to codify, not debate. Discrimination has no place in Pennsylvania.”

There are those in this country who believe the existence of anything that their own religion opposes is in some way an imposition on their freedom of religion.

There are those in this country who want to strip same-sex couples of the right to marry, and of protections under the law enjoyed by heterosexual couples. The more extreme factions want to re-criminalize physical relations between same-sex individuals by reviving sodomy laws.

There are those in this country who want to scrub all references to LGBTQ people from the public sphere entirely.

In effect, such people want to make being gay a crime again. Call us woke, but we believe that’s wrong.

We know for many this is a question of Scriptural significance. We also know that even Christians are divided about it.

Nevermind that this nation is and always has been made up of people from different faiths — and those of none — not to mention a range of Christian denominations.

The Founding Fathers, themselves brave men taking a bold and dangerous stance, acknowledged the Creator but did not set the country on a path to be governed by religious texts. The Declaration and the Constitution are neither, nor are the Bill of Rights and the other amendments.

Kaufer and Ryncavage stood up for the ideals proclaimed in those documents. In so doing, they challenged many in their party.

Political parties enforcing discipline within their ranks is neither new nor nefarious. The pair may well pay a price internally, and perhaps when election time comes around. Democracy is like that. So be it.

We believe they chose the humane and compassionate course, and we praise them for it. We hope the silent majority of humane and compassionate people will agree.

— Times Leader