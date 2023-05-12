🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the 10 members of Luzerne County Council who — rightly, we believe — voted Wednesday night to make Romilda Crocamo the next county manager. We feel Crocamo’s experience and background make her well suited to the role, and we are hopeful that she will bring a fair and steady hand to this important task. She should be held accountable, like all public officials, by council, community and media. That said, we absolutely wish her well. Her success will be the county’s success, and the contrary.

Coal to those who haven’t learned any lessons from the political and administrative disasters that flowed from the last manager selection process. They aren’t doing themselves or the county any favors. Competent governance and adult political discourse require more than posting snarky memes attacking those you disagree with.

Diamonds to Hanover Area School District for not only staging what Memorial Elementary Principal Christa Langdon believes is the school’s first ever full stage production. At a time when cutting back such programs often seems the sad consequence of tight budgets, it’s good to see so many students (50) get to have some fun telling a version of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Certainly the children seemed to enjoy it, as witnessed by quotes from a preview story in Wednesday’s paper.

“I just put on my evil act,” Ny’iah Bowman, 12, said, smiling a lot more than an evil witch should. “We get to scream and threw apples,” 10-year-old Harley Anker said of the fun in being a talkative — and defensive – tree. But Auntie Em portrayer Madison Van Derlick may have given one of the best reasons to celebrate such artistic outlets. Having recently been hospitalized for a kidney problem, she noted donning the “old-fashioned but cute dress” of the beloved character “keeps my mind off things.” From the enthusiastic portrayal of a tornado by Shaylee Corley, to the squeaking of un-oiled Tin Man Hunter Miller (both 10), even before the curtain opened for the audience, this had joy written all over it.

Coal to Rachelle Rae Zeller of Wilkes-Barre, and to all parents who do the kind of things she did to get convicted for joining a brawl at a youth football game in Sugarloaf Township. According to court records, township police responsed to a large fight at Joe Larock Football Field, where a youth all-star football game was abruptly stopped in November, 2021 due to players fighting.

It’s bad enough that youngsters aged 10-12 somehow felt physical altercations were an appropriate response to differences in a game that should teach sportsmanship, but to have adults join in rather than break it up is a tragic example for any child.

Worse, police say Zeller punched a woman, then drove her vehicle onto the field to strike a man with the side. Getting involved in a fight sets a bad enough example; risking serious injury or even death with such behavior is, or at least should be, beyond comprehension for anyone who claims to be an adult.

Diamonds to ShurSave Supermarkets for donating an impressive 27,000 pounds of Best Yet food products to the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Weinberg Food Bank. As reported by staff writer Bill O’Boyle, the food was valued at $40,000, and came through a partnership of Shursave, the CEO and WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News dubbed “Drive Away Hunger.” C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc.’s Emilio Aritz called the program “a significant effort to address the problem of food insecurity in our neighborhoods.” The increase in food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented, and has been exacerbated by the onset of inflation.

It’s a cliché, but in the richest country in the world no one should go hungry out of neglect or need, and this is a valuable effort to fulfill that goal at the local level.

— Times Leader