It’s the kind of story we are proud to write, but one that we wish we didn’t have to write.

In today’s edition, you’ll read about Zachary Martz, who had an unforgettable trip to the prom on Friday night. Riding in style to the Woodlands in a limousine with a motorcycle escort, Zach walked in like a king, accompanied by his date, Katelin Kwarcinski.

Few 12-year-olds get to take a junior to the prom. Fewer still have all the local media watching.

It was a dream come true, but a deeply bittersweet one: Zach is battling what could be terminal bone and soft tissue cancer.

When Zach’s mom, Brittany Edwards put out a Facebook post looking for affordable limos, the outpouring of interest and support was immediate.

Tuxedo Junction in Hanover Township, Cee’s Cuts in Ace of Fades, Valley with a Heart, and Ketler Florist were among those who stepped up.

So, too, did Katelin, a family friend who touchingly asked Zach to her Wyoming Valley West prom.

Brittany reached out to local media. Both papers and the TV stations were quick to offer coverage of Zach’s special night. In this case, we’re glad to see this story being covered as widely as possible, with heartfelt reporting by all.

At one point Friday, Zach admitted he was at a loss for words, which is entirely understandable.

Zach is a warrior, but his battle has been intense.

He was diagnosed in 2019, when doctors found a golf-sized mass on his ribs.

He underwent chemotherapy, but masses were found in his lungs.

Radiation was performed and doctors thought he was in remission, until he complained of headaches and they found a mass on his skull.

Zach underwent emergency surgery to remove the mass, and it was determined he was never actually in remission.

Chemotherapy and radiation have stopped working, so doctors are doing an experimental trial. If the trial does not work, they are out of options, and Zach will be given a timeline for how much time he has left.

No child should have to endure this. No family should have to experience the pain Zach’s family is experiencing.

That is, however, their reality. The prom is over and the cameras have gone away, but their struggles remain.

Zach’s grandmother, Lisa Scharer, organized a GoFundMe account on their behalf. Here is what she had to say on the page:

“My grandson, Zachary, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone and soft tissue cancer, in 2019.

“After countless surgeries, chemo treatments and radiation treatments we were told there is no more help for him. They said he had only a few months left We have since been blessed with the news of a clinical trial in Philadelphia.

“We are fortunate that the trial itself is covered, however, the expense of travel, tolls, lodging (when the Ronald McDonald house is full) and meals are not covered.

“Zachary is an amazing young man. Through all of this he has been a tough warrior but with a smile that can melt your heart.

“Prayers are very much needed and welcomed that his next scan shows improvement. Otherwise, they will remove him from the trial and we will have to prepare for the worst.

“Any help you can give is very much appreciated.

“Thank you and God bless.”

There are so many people struggling with health battles, and we truly wish we could publicize them all. We also hope to do good where we can.

Zach really is an amazing young man, and we hope the community will agree that he and his family deserve all the support they can get.

As we were writing this editorial on Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $2,125 of a $3,000 goal. We hope it will easily and quickly exceed that number.

For those reading this in Sunday’s print edition, the page can be found by searching for “Zachary Martz Benefit” at gofundme.com. For those reading online, the link can be accessed here.

And on this Mother’s Day we send a salute and thanks to Brittany for all she did to make Zach’s prom a reality and to bring it to the attention of local media. Her bravery and dedication to Zach are inspiring.

Please keep Zach and his family in your prayers. We were privileged to meet him, and proud to tell his story.

Keep fighting, young man.

— Times Leader