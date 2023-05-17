🔊 Listen to this

Perhaps you have heard the phrase, “go touch some grass.”

It’s an online insult suggesting the recipient has been spending too much time in the virtual world and should consider going outside to get back in touch with the real world.

There’s a deeper kernel of truth there.

Too many of us — and not just young people — are woefully detached from the natural world, from its beautiful scenery to the farms that feed us.

It’s not just the time we spend staring into screens. It’s the time we spend in offices and other indoor workplaces. It’s the time we spend commuting in our cars as opposed to communing with nature.

Make no mistake, the region abounds with natural beauty and we know that there are plenty of people who take advantage of its resources.

As a society, though, we all need to get outside and touch some grass a little more often.

So it is that we were thrilled to read Tony Callaio’s story last weekend about some local students who had the opportunity to do that.

Actually, they were touching water more than grass.

Jonathan Wrubel, a kindergarten through 12th grade gifted education teacher at Pittston Area, recently took fifth through eighth grade students to Harveys Creek, off of Jackson Road in Dallas, to release 61 rainbow trout eggs the students raised themselves.

Wrubel, an outdoorsman, has been taking part in the Trout in the Classroom project for many years through the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission (PGC) completing training for the program with Penn State University and the PGC.

“Watershed education and conservation are really important and are good fields to get in to for careers,” Wrubel said. “It helps being an outdoorsman (for the project) and really helps enjoying what you are doing.”

The PGC sent Wrubel and Pittston Area about 150 rainbow trout fish eggs on Jan. 9, 2023, taking a week to 10 days to hatch.

The 12 students along with fellow faculty members Jarrod Lokuta, Jill Samuels, Jim Kupetz, and Jean Bantell took part in the fish release as well as students performing experiments and tests in the wild.

As Callaio related, fifth-grader Quinnie Jones was no stranger to the outdoors, appreciated the exercise.

“I really enjoy being out here and I think that it’s a great learning experience for a lot of people out here,” said Jones, who usually participates in outdoor activities with family. “I really enjoy how we are learning about macro invertebrates and how they are in the water.”

James Spindler, a senior at Pittston Area, has been helping out with the younger students at Pittston Area in STEM programs.

“I’ve been a part of the Pittston Area STEM program for seven or eight years now,” Spindler said. “Programs like this really get kids out in nature and it helps with building teamwork.”

Agreed.

To pick up on another Internet joke, there are a lot of adults in this country who remember being taught that mitochondria are known as the powerhouse of the cell, but who probably couldn’t carry on a serious discussion about biology or other STEM disciplines.

For that reason, giving students an early, first-hand experience of the natural world such as this is the sort of thing our country needs to see more of.

Bravo to all involved.

Now go outside and touch some grass.

— Times Leader