Diamonds to Sports Illustrated, which has chosen businesswoman and media personality Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit cover models.

As the Associated Press noted, that makes Stewart, 81, the oldest model to grace the cover of the popular annual edition. She surpasses Maye Musk, who posed for the special issue in 2022 at 74.

The magazine hits newsstands today.

We’ve heard the predictable critiques: “It was airbrushed.” “She’s had a lot of work done.”

Perhaps. So it is with many cover models.

We acknowledge this is a double-edged sword: We’re going to comment on a woman’s appearance to say Stewart looks amazing — which she does, and other recent photos illustrate that — knowing that it can be both exploitative and upholds unrealistic beauty standards which the rich and famous particularly enjoy.

What we also want to say is that we’re very glad to see a woman in her 80s being celebrated in this way, given the overwhelming emphasis on youth in our media culture.

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon’s crass remarks about presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, being past her prime remind us that sexist notions about youth and beauty are still far too prevalent.

Stewart has been no stranger to controversy during her decades in the public spotlight, but she’s also smart, savvy, successful and deservedly has a wide following. This photo only boosts her profile, in our opinion.

Rock on, Martha.

Coal to the vandals who officials say targeted the historic Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre, breaking into the property and spray-painting the side of the historic structure.

The damage could have been much worse, but that’s not the point. The folks behind restoration efforts believe in preserving our region’s architectural and cultural heritage. We’re not sure what those behind the vandalism believe in, but it’s nothing worthwhile.

We’re not saying graffiti can’t carry cultural value; in some cases it rises to the level of art in its own right. In this case, to borrow a line quoted by British author Peter Ackroyd, the graffiti which marred the temple amounts to little more than “the vanity of degenerates.”

Diamonds to the PIAA Board of Directors for making it official on Wednesday: effective July 1, girls wrestling will be an officially sanctioned sport throughout the state.

The board’s vote was unanimous, according to a report from USA Wrestling posted shortly after the meeting, which took place during the afternoon in Mechanicsburg.

The list of PIAA schools offering girls wrestling is now currently up to 111 programs, clearing the 100-team threshold necessary for consideration by the PIAA back in February. The list includes 10 District 2 programs, four from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

You love to see it.

Diamonds to Stuart Tank Museum curator Tom McLaughlin, who waxed poetic on the history of the little tanks during a presentation at Northwest Area High School earlier this week.

Equipped with a seven-cylinder circular “airplane engine,” Stuarts were manufactured by the thousands in Berwick during World War II. Capable of moving at 35 MPH, the Stuarts were ultimately eclipsed in power and armor by larger German tanks. Our side responded by developing the beefier Sherman Tank, but the Stuarts continued to play a vital role as scout tanks thanks to being nimble and fast.

When the museum opened in April 2022, McLaughlin expected a few people a day average. “We’ve had more than 2,000 in one year.”

We are glad not only to learn that, but to see McLaughlin bringing history to students. As the region’s heavy industrial past fades and World War II is soon to pass from living memory, it’s important to keep these elements of the American story alive.

— Times Leader