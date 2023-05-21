🔊 Listen to this

Kids smiling — genuinely, gleefully smiling — make you smile.

If you caught Friday’s performance of song medleys by the Wilkes-Barre Academy Glee club at Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta, you almost certainly experienced it. Sure, youngsters had to focus at times on the words or the moves, but smiles bubbled up all the time, perhaps with a lyrical phrase that tickled, or choreography that doubled as giggles in motion, or that moment singing a short solo into the microphone. Beams broke out and spread like sun into the crowd, the adults reacting with smiles of their own.

The fiesta is four days filled with such moments, in the crowds as well as on the stage — and as a reminder, if you read this early enough you can still get down to Public Square for the final day to see all the original artistic goods for sale, sample the foods, listen to the performers and, yes, maybe risk a grin infection.

Hundreds of kids smiling with unforced happiness, enjoying the moment because it was created wholly for that purpose — wholly for them — can reach a sort of critical mass of radiant joy. It is not an exaggeration to say it can bring tears to the eyes, especially if those children deal with special needs issues at home and at school. The Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day hosted at the Wyoming Valley West Stadium in Kingston Thursday provided such a mass of sunny faces.

It may have been the weather, cool to start but warming quickly to just the right degree of comfort, a brilliant blue sky gracing all the events set up to let those who sought a challenge find it and those who just wanted to have fun do so. It may have been the fact that the annual outing all but disappeared for four years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If it was held at all, it was in smaller settings for individual schools or districts, restrictions of the time and place in full force.

This was the first time since 2019 that the students arrived en masse, one yellow bus after another bringing hundreds of children from two counties and all age groups served by public schools. It was the first time in four years they got to do the big procession, the Olympic theme playing repeatedly as row after row emerged from under the bleachers, traversing the length of the track and lining up from one end zone through the other, a phalanx of happy faces.

They high-fived and hugged the mascots from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Railriders teams, and got to dance with the region’s newest mascot, the LIU’s own “Lighthouse Leopard,” so named because the intermediate unit, which provides a variety of services to area schools, has embraced an old lighthouse logo as its modern-day iconic symbol.

Then they scattered to enjoy free food, dance to a DJ, race each other, glide down an inflatable slide, scamper under a rainbow-colored billowing parachute, and much more.

There are a few 50-cent words for types of smiles. Next time you know a person is faking a smile, tell them not to be such an eccedentesiast. And if you feel the irresistible urge to genuinely beam so broadly your eyes wrinkle, thank those around you for the Duchenne smile.

There are reasons smiling is good for you. Smiles release neuropeptides to fight stress, endorphins that can reduce pain, the anti-depressant serotonin, and body’s feel-good chemical, dopamine.

But these youngsters knew none of that. They just knew they were happy. Adults did this to make the children happy, and in turn the adults became happy.

It’s a formula worth remembering, in our dour, partisan, war-weary world. Focus, even for a spell, on helping a child smile. Reap the rewards, and see how much better the world becomes.

— Times Leader