Diamonds by the truckload to the many, many people who made all the Memorial Day parades, speeches and other events happen throughout the region, and to those who took the time to attend. To use a quote from Sunday’s editorial by Arthur Ashe: “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” These commemorations are essential reminders of just how steep “whatever cost” can be, and how we need to show thanks for those who served others through the military.

Coal to the person or persons responsible for the horrific shooting of 14-year-old Owen Brown. How the seventh-grade student became a gunshot victim remains a mystery, but it is disturbing to hear Police mention a possible connection to a gang called Everybody Killa. “It shouldn’t be something that we or any other family should be experiencing,” Owen’s Aunt Jill Brown told staff writer Margaret Roarty, calling it “a heinous act.” She is right on all counts. Here’s hoping Owen pulls through, and that the shooter is brought to justice.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre City Council for tightening restrictions on fireworks in the city. Residents have become entirely too willing to set off dangerous, airborne varieties with disregard for the risk to nearby property, pets and people. It’s unfortunate that so many get so easily carried away, but there are safer ways to celebrate without risking scaring pets, triggering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder incidents, or setting property ablaze. Yes, we fear the city will not be able to actually enforce the new law sufficiently to stop the widespread abuse of fireworks, but we hope the steep fine and enough effective citations will get more people to think twice before lighting another fuse.

Coal to Maurice Barnes who, according to police, not only aimed a gun at a woman on South Washington Street Tuesday evening, but also ran when officers responded to a call. Police say they retrieved a bag with suspected drugs and a loaded 9 mm handgun during the chase. To top it off, Barnes already has a felony drug trafficking conviction that prohibits him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm. Everything about this is disheartening, but the decision to start a foot chase just puts more people unnecessarily at risk.

Diamonds to Kathy Healey and everyone else at Hanover Area School District for successfully bringing back the baseball game between Life Skills and regular education students. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the game into hibernation for a few years, but it returned with plenty of smiles, high fives and a other celebratory actions. The game shows the Life Skills youngsters belong, and this year introduced sixth grade students to the special needs youngsters who will be school mates next year when they start attending the Junior/Senior High School. Everything about this, from watching the students interact as they arrived and tossed a few balls pre-game to the celebration afterwards, spoke well of the district.

Coal to the driver who caused a fiery crash on Interstate 81 Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 146. Police suspect the Northumberland County man was driving under the influence, which would be bad enough. But the sad truth is that our roads are filled with aggressive drivers who speed, weave in and out of traffic and take other unnecessary risks — including using cell phones while behind the wheel — that put others in danger. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt, but its frustrating to have to keep pointing out many car accidents are avoidable with a little courtesy and common sense.

— Times Leader