Diamonds to Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre and to Wilkes Conservancy/the Degnan Ballet Center for staging two charming ballets last week: “Thumbelina” and “Cinderella,” respectively. Both had inventive sets, excellent guest artists, imaginative choreography and solid performances from company dancers. Both also used performers from a wide age range including very young children who may sometimes lack certainty in their assignments but abound in smiles, show obvious pride and exude a boatload of cute. The area is truly blessed to have so many companies (the Joan Harris Centre put on “Snow White” in April) that not only offer entertainment for audiences but also give artistic outlets to dancers from tykes to adults.

Coal to James Hudock, sentenced this week to state prison on charges of institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of a minor. The Former Hazleton Area School District vice principal, now 61, pleaded guilty after police accused him of having a romantic relationship with a student in 2021. The fact that she was a minor is offense enough, but these things are always made much worse when the adult holds a position of authority over the victim.

Diamonds, appropriately, to the Diamond City Partnership and its new website, downtownwilkesbarre.org. We have always applauded the efforts of the organization in getting more people downtown the old-fashioned way: you know, actually making it more attractive. Now DCP has a splashy, fun to look at website that, in a short test run, seemed fast to surf yet chock-full of useful information. Here’s hoping they can keep it lively and up to date; it certainly shows off much of the best of the Diamond City.

Coal to Joseph Xavier Cimilluca, who — according to police — turned a relatively simple theft attempt at a Sheetz Saturday morning into a life-threatening moment by brandishing a gun and threatening to kill police officers. This is not mitigated by the fact that, once police shackled Cimilluca, they determined it was a pellet gun. Pointing a gun at police while threatening to kill them puts everyone nearby in danger, as police have to make life-and-death decisions in seconds.

Diamonds to state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding for deciding to kick off the annual the sixth annual PA Ice Cream Trail with a visit to The Lands at Hillside Farms. Not to shortchange our many other ice cream shops, but the non-profit Hillside Farms has a compelling history and a rich tradition of teaching sustainable agriculture while producing excellent ice cream on 428 acres of bucolic land. This year’s trail highlights 42 creameries, and we encourage all to check out the details at visitpa.com. Visit enough of the designated trail stops and you can get a stainless steel ice cream scoop — as if anyone should need incentive beyond the ice cream.

Coal to the three people arraigned on charges they burglarized a WILK radio transmission station in Hanover Township. Aside from the bizarre decision to allegedly break into a place with little of value, they also apparently didn’t notice the surveillance cameras until after being caught in the act. Burglary is wrong any time, but this one just seems extra pointless.

— Times Leader