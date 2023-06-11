🔊 Listen to this

When it comes to Wilkes-Barre Area School District, critics understandably focus on the costs of high ticket items like a new consolidated high school, outdoor athletic facilities, and an in-the-works new administration building. They also focus on results from state standardized tests. These have been and will be concerns worth of constant scrutiny.

But Luzerne County’s second-largest school district by enrollment has also been transforming itself into a bit of a regional innovator. The formation of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy years ago at the now-closed Meyers High School was a marvel of resourcefulness, as the students carved the class space from a dusty section of the basement. The academy now has state of the art equipment in sparkling rooms of the new school.

The formation of the Creative And Performing Arts (CAPA) Academy followed a similar trajectory, beginning with very humble space at the former GAR High School, now a middle school. The space was updated nicely on the cheap, but still didn’t come close to the facilities in the new school, with a large stage, high-def. projector, modern sound system and multiple rooms for rehearsal, art practice and other uses.

The Business Academy is newer but seems a smart addition rapidly racking up success stories, including a partnership with King’s College, an institution with a fairly impressive business education program of its own.

But the newest innovation may have the biggest impact for the district itself, and has started to inspire other districts. In April Superintendent Brian Costello invited education leaders and a politician or two to the high school auditorium to show off the new “Education Experience” program, which just completed its first year. As reported in a story last Sunday, Costello made a smart decision when he let students in the program do most of the talking.

Each in turn gave different reasons why it was an eye-opening experience, and how it helped dramatically clarify their own curiosity about becoming future teachers.

The program gets participating students into district classrooms at different grade levels and with different student abilities: regular education, special needs, English as Second Language and others. They work with students and teachers, getting first-hand experience with the many demands of the jobs — one participant expressed surprise at the amount of paperwork, another admitted developing new respect for teachers, and a third who is bi-lingual found the ESL students very appreciative they had someone they could talk to in their first language. Area institutions of higher learning have chipped in with support, materials and opportunities to take college classes.

Greater Nanticoke Area Superintendent Ron Grevera was impressed enough to have a similar program created in that district. It will begin this fall.

There are many reasons to want this notion to take root elsewhere. For starters, a core objective of education is to help students not only prepare for employment, but to expose them to as many options as possible, helping them decide what’s next upon graduation. But both Costello and Grevera offered another way this particular program can pay off big time in the future.

There is a teacher shortage at the local, state and national level. This and similar programs should help more students consider the profession, and help them decide if it’s right for them. More importantly, with luck it will help the diverse students of today become a more diverse teaching staff years from now, possibly teaching in the districts that taught them.

— Times Leader