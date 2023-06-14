🔊 Listen to this

“Books are a uniquely portable magic” — Stephen King.

As the Osterhout Free Library annual book sale continues through Saturday, there are those who surely would disagree with King, the author of monster hits (figuratively and sometimes literally) including “The Shining,” “It,” “Carrie,” “Misery” and “The Green Mile” (to name a very few).

There are many who would now disagree, at least on semantics and probably on technology, that books are unique magic. Smart phones are more portable than books, and more magical by most standards. Yes, you can read e-books if you want, and that may have the same effect as reading a paper version for many — especially “digital natives” who grew up with high speed internet everywhere (well, almost; we still have serious broadband access disparities in this nation and especially worldwide, but that’s a different editorial).

Oddly enough, the dramatic growth in online reading material has likely made the experience of reading an actual book even more unique than it was pre-web. Of all the things you can read online or in hand, books almost certainly are the most different, precisely because of their length and complexity (relative to shorter articles, magazines, or postings of any length online).

There are studies that show reading comprehension is better with physical books than eBooks. Frankly, common sense says that’s the way it should be. Physically holding a book and turning the pages takes more focus to begin with in many cases, and the size of a book alone (compared to a phone or even many tablets) will engage a larger area of your visual field, reducing the odds of distractions.

There’s also the fact that screens require scrolling and may entice you overtly with ads or subtly — simply because you know there is so much other information available on the same screen. With a book, all you have is the content on the pages. There are no pop-ups (well, unless it’s a pop-up book), no hyperlinks and no swiping to another screen of unrelated material.

Yes, you can enlarge print on a screen, but you can buy a pair of reading glasses for your book reading, and they are markedly cheaper than the smart phone or the internet connections charges.

We would not suggest physical books are in all cases superior, that’s a claim too far. With a screen, you don’t need to reach for a separate dictionary when a word trips you up; just swipe to another screen and search for said word. Hyperlinks can provide additional information without having to look for another book. And digital text can even be set up with little pop-ups that keep you in the story but still provide wanted information.

But books really are unique, and the sale remains one of the great, if underappreciated, events in our region. You can find more than 50 genres; customers rarely (if ever) leave empty handed; there are also CDs, DVDs, board games and puzzles. Best of all, proceeds help fund the library and its many programs, from loaning out old-fashioned paper-based products to providing computer access and a variety of programs year round.

So consider making a trip to South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre for a stroll around the tent. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. today and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 9–11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Today is children’s day, when you can fill a bag with children’s books for $5. Saturday is, as always, one of the best bargains around, when you can fill a bag for $5 or a cardboard box for $10.

Head to the tent and get a little magic.

— Times Leader