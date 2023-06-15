🔊 Listen to this

When County Council members first floated the idea of revamping rules regarding the election board, we hoped it would collapse under the overwhelming weight of common sense. Sadly, enough of the Republicans making up a super majority on council decided to proceed, agreeing to put the changes up to voters in the November election.

We cannot be more clear: Voters of all stripes should completely reject this.

The election board system has proven imperfect, but it has also sustained the essential independence built into the home rule charter that defines how Luzerne County works. County council appoints four volunteer citizens to the five-member board, two Democrats and two Republicans. Those four people then choose the fifth member of any or no affiliation to serve as board chair for four years. County Council gets a say, but not control.

Council majority wants voters to change this so that county council appoints all five members. They also want to change the rules so that the board would choose a chairman every two years instead of four.

Both moves dramatically reduce the independence of the election board, though the first one is the most blatant. There is no way around it: This change would give County Council control over the entity that oversees the election of county council members. That alone is reason to reject this.

But it’s important to appreciate the utter lack of rational justification for the move. The council members who approved it have given no reason worth considering. Councilman Gregory Wolovich Jr., who drafted the resolution, insists it is not political and claims it will make the election board structure consistent with other county boards appointed by council.

It is blatantly political, and the election board is not like other boards for an excellent reason. We’ll repeat: No voter of any party affiliation should want County Council gaining more control over the board that oversees elections.

It’s worth pointing out that three Republicans joined Council’s lone Democrat in rejecting this idea. Kudos to LeeAnn McDermott, Stephen J. Urban and Kendra Vough for siding with Tim McGinley. Election Board Members Audrey Serniak, a Democrat, and Alyssa Fusaro, a Republican, both opposed the change, as did county Controller Walter Griffith, also a Republican. Such bi-partisan opposition, including from people criticized in the past here, speaks to the wrongheaded nature of this proposal.

We think Action Together NEPA’s Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich clearly and forcefully spelled out the reasons this effort should go down in flames. In a statement submitted to council, she pointed out the change would “undermine the independence and nonpartisan nature” of the board, and rightly called it “a solution in search of a problem.”

It is “well past time for the county council to stop meddling in elections and focus on the needs of the people they serve,” she argued. Then she got to the nub of it all.

“This amendment does nothing to fix the real problems hindering elections in Luzerne County, such as lack of funding for election administration, inability to recruit and retain poll workers and judges of elections, voting equipment issues, high turnover within the bureau of elections and loss of institutional knowledge within the bureau and administrative leadership,” Hoffman-Mirilovich wrote. “Elections issues in Luzerne County have nothing to do with the length of an election board member’s term or the process for appointing board members.”

Council should rescind this nonsense vote. If they do not, the public should send a very loud message by voting no when it appears on the ballot.

— Times Leader