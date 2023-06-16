🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to all those involved in the Hanover Green Cemetery’s Heritage Day event, and to all those over the centuries who have kept this treasure trove of history intact for 247 years.

As Monday’s story pointed out, the cemetery tells our local and national history through the military conflicts in the region, the etched dates recording life expectancy, and even the evolving nature of tombstones themselves. This year’s celebration focused on the often-overlooked role women played in supporting the men in military, particularly during the Revolutionary War. Reenactors in period-appropriate garb helped drive home the many difficulties of life in nascent America, from the high risk of dying in child birth to the overwhelming work needed to feed and clothe a family with none of today’s technological tools.

Perhaps best of all, they included reenactors taking on the roles of specific, real people buried in the cemetery, including Elisha Blackman, last survivor of the Wyoming Massacre. It was one of the finest local examples of connecting the present to the past and reminding us of just how rich and deep our local heritage is.

Coal to the Kingston Man who, according to police, assaulted several police officers during the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. Police say the officers were patrolling the grounds when they heard a verbal argument, and that the man refused to obey their command to calm down. He then yelled at the officers and resisted arrest on disorderly conduct charges, attempting to flee.

Kudos to the bystander who tackled him, allowing police to use a taser to subdue the man before cuffing him. The festival remains one of the region’s most popular annual events and does not deserve to be marred by such behavior. The worst part: the decision to defy police and attempt an escape put others enjoying the festival in danger.

Diamonds to NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning founder Autumn Biggs and all who helped her set up a carnival Saturday on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square that raised money for children and families grappling with Congenital Heart Defects. The event offered plenty of kid-friendly fun including a bounce castle, games, live entertainment and several vendors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CHD affects nearly 1% of children born each year. More concerning, about 1 in 4 of those are born with a critical case of CHD. The carnival was a family-friendly effort to both raise awareness of the problem, and raise money to help those confronting it.

Coal to the people behind the macabre story coming out of Scranton this week regarding the theft and sale of human body parts. Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of a former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people. In a story worthy of the grimmest horror movie, law enforcement officials allege Cedric Lodge of Goffstown New Hampshire stole dissected portions of cadavers that had been donated to the school in a scheme stretching from 2018 to early this year. The parts taken without the school’s knowledge and permission included heads, brains, skin and bone.

Lodge brought them home, and some remains were sent to buyers through the mail. Three other people — from Massachusetts, Minnesota and West Lawn in Pennsylvania were charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods in what authorities deemed a nationwide network that bought and sold remains stolen from the school and from an Arkansas mortuary. A Bloomsburg resident was charged with buying some of the remains.

In a message on the school website Harvard deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the actions “morally reprehensible.” That’s putting it mildly.

— Times Leader