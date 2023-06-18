🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s report on the November election paper ballot debacle proved thorough, even-handed and insightful. It behooves county officials, voters and residents to read it all with an open mind, and to implement many changes.

County Council needs to do some heavy lifting to assure continuity, longevity and redundancy in the Bureau of Elections staff and related management. Increased pay may be a start. The jobs have to not only attract top talent, but retain it.

Guaranteed extensive training to newcomers and continuing update training for veterans would likely help. The report shows in clear terms that those who were there, albeit for too short a time, weren’t given all the tools needed to assure a smooth election.

A proposal by Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams to create a standard operating procedure — requiring more than one election bureau leader to sign off on — is common sense. The SOP should be detailed and clear without becoming so bogged down in minutiae it restricts creativity in problem solving. Williams’ proposal that the management team cross-train on all critical processes — to assure the loss or absence of one person won’t cause a problem — should be adopted.

Speaking of the election board, we already offered an opinion in this space on County Council’s proposed changes to the system. Sanguedolce’s report reinforces our position. Among his many findings, there is not a peep about reconstituting the election board. The ballot question council wants to put to voters is a solution in search of a problem. .

Council would better turn their attention to the lack of sufficient poll workers, as at the Hazleton Fourth Ward, where no one was available election eve to keep the polls open the extra two hours granted by a Luzerne County judge. Additional training and support for poll workers also makes sense.

County officials were not solely to blame. The report details an exasperating conflict of outside guidance and real world evidence regarding the weight of the paper needed. Few people would even know, much less notice, the difference between the recommended 80-pound paper and the 100-pound paper the county had on hand.

Voting machine maker Dominion pushed for 80-pound paper despite local tests showing both the 100-pound reams in county stock and other common papers used at some polling places worked fine. The state flip-flopped, urging only the 80-pound stuff before green-lighting the heavier sheets. Clearly the scanning machines should be able to support multiple weights within a given range — much like basic home printers — either adjusting automatically or allowing manual programming for the change.

But for all that, it’s equally important to note the things Sanguedolce didn’t find — indeed, claims he found blatantly false. There was no evidence that the paper shortage hit Republican-leaning precincts harder. The reports of how many polling places ran out of paper proved greatly exaggerated, as did reports of voters being unable to cast their ballots.

And Sanguedolce — a Republican — politely but firmly chastised the U.S. House Committee hearing on the paper incident as pre-mature and potentially counter-productive — an opinion shared in this space before said hearing was held.

There is a faction of conservatives relentlessly assaulting election integrity with groundless claims inevitably proven false. This endangers democracy. County Councilman Matthew Mitchell put it well after the report was released.

“The controversy surrounding election security has become heated and divisive, fueled by partisan rhetoric. It’s important to ensure elections are conducted fairly and securely, and it’s crucial that we approach discussions about election integrity with a commitment to facts and evidence.”

That is what Sanguedolce did.