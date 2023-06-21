🔊 Listen to this

Proper care for our military veterans has been a long-standing issue. We believe the evidence is strong that much of it has changed for the better in the last decade or so, and frankly we think the Veterans Affairs bureaucracy at times gets stuck between a rock and a hard place, trying to provide services for those with often complex needs while keeping within the inevitable red tape and budget constraints of the federal government.

Wednesday’s story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle regarding the struggle to find a place for a Vietnam veterans support group seemed to expose a real, and almost certainly unnecessary, crack in the system. The vets who spoke testified to the value of the group. “We need to meet,” Bob Lesjack said. “It’s critical that we get together and support each other and share our stories.”

But COVID-19 made meeting difficult under any circumstance, and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre set some strict rules about visitors in general and about this group being able to meet at the center in particular. As the story reported, the Wilkes-Barre VA has not organized an off-site recreational outing since the pandemic hit here in March, 2020.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity attended the meeting and voiced her own concerns, pointing out the local VA Medical Center is still requiring family and friends to make appointments to visit patients, and that veterans in the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Unit have not been able to see any visitors since March 2020.

VA officials issued a written response, insisting the center has moved forward on a plan giving residents increased opportunity for off-site recreation and saying that while still requiring scheduled visits, “there has not been a single incident where a resident has been denied visitation as a result of scheduling requirements.” The statement also said the substance abuse program limits social interaction as part of current treatment “best practices,” not because of the pandemic.

Regarding support group meetings, the statement said the Scranton Vet Center “in collaboration with Wilkes-Barre’s Mental Health and Behavioral Medicine Service, is hosting Vietnam Veterans Support Groups. The meetings are facilitated by Licensed Mental Health Providers, providing specific therapies in secure neighborhood locations across the catchment area, to encourage community integration which is vital to the therapeutic process.”

While the reasoning behind much of the response is understandable, if a bit questionable, the answer regarding support group meetings leaves a lot to be desired. Requiring veterans to go to Scranton for such a meeting could easily be too much of a demand, and it’s hard to understand why such meetings can’t be hosted in the Wilkes-Barre center, or at least accommodated in some location closer to home.

It is also true, of course, that — as the veterans themselves proved through this meeting — other locations can be found. Surely there are places willing to be hosts, as Miller’s Ale House did for this meeting. But having the option at the center with a trained facilitator just makes sense.

Garrity called on the local VA to loosen restrictions “immediately,” saying “there’s no good reason to wait.” We don’t fully agree; maybe there are good reasons.

But the VA Center officials need to explain them better, or reconsider why they are doing what they are doing.

— Times Leader