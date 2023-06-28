🔊 Listen to this

A consummate survivor. The epitome of “architectural jewel.” The stage for a city’s history. The repository of countless memories. The standard for historic preservation. A cultural touchstone. The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square plays all these parts, and plays them superbly.

As a Sunday package on the past, present and bright-looking future of the center showed, the Art Deco icon heartily earned an outsized role in the Diamond City. And as the new staff ramps up for a new season with a new logo, we all do well to appreciate the center’s value on so many levels.

Consider the survival. Born as a posh, single-screen Comerford Movie Theater a year before the German invasion of Poland, the building stood through World War II, the flood of 1972, and the unfortunate urban renewal done post Agnes that wiped out many of the city’s historic buildings. It survived the demise of single-screen theaters, the draining of downtowns everywhere — first by malls and suburban development, then by the rise of the Big Box centers.

Most recently, it got through the venue-slaying, business killing age of isolation brought by COVID-19.

In short, it remained through both the ravages of nature and the whims of capitalism, through the exodus of cities and the resultant decay of many once-great edifices. With deep support from community and businesses, the Kirby Center kept finding new purpose while keeping its old architectural allure, inside and out.

Within its walls people have watched new movies and old classics on the screen, graduates crossing the stage, local and national live musicals, comedies, ballets, and concerts. Productions for students with special needs and the often delicate senses of autism occur here, as do raucous renditions of kid-friendly, full-stage productions. Charitable groups raised money for worthy causes, and worthy causes get deserved recognition through award and anniversary events.

The center is once again in transition, as long-time employee and executive director Drew Taylor retires and a new crew, introduced in Sunday’s stories, steps up. Taylor created some big footprints to fill. “Taking over that role and having that mentorship is huge,” Director of Operations Bobby Kelchner said. We agree.

The list of planned events demonstrates that the new hires came on board ready to go: Comedians David Spade and Jim Breuer, legendary Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, family-friendly fare like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ballet and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical, country singer Scotty McCreery, a bounty of NEPA favorites including Proud Monkey and The TRiBE. All while keeping Kirby staples like the Laux Young People’s Theater Series, the Kirby Kidz Summer Theater Workshop, the W. Curtis Montz Film Series, and periodic showings of classic films (“1776” runs this Friday at 1 p.m.)

We welcome them. We encourage anyone who reads this to check out the many, varied opportunities at the center by visiting online at kirbycenter.org. See how this grand old lady of the Art Deco era has stayed vibrant and young.

And help it continue to give us all the things provided through the decades.

— Times Leader