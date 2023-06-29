🔊 Listen to this

The misstep by the Luzerne County Election Bureau regarding campaign financing reports was unfortunate beyond the obvious. The bureau posted a list of campaign committees and candidates that were believed to have failed to file required reports, but the list included 29 committees and eight candidates that simply did not belong on it.

The obvious problem is that no matter how quickly the error was fixed — the posting went online Saturday, the link was disabled Monday — some damage gets done. We live in a hyper-partisan era of instant everything. Too many people embrace and spread such errors with the speed of social media, never checking veracity, much less waiting two days to see if it holds up. And they are rarely interested in following up when an error is admitted and fixed.

We’ve all seen the persistence of false narratives online, many lasting decades. One example that seems to have bubbled back up is the claim that NASA spent millions to develop a pen that would write in space while Soviet cosmonauts just used pencils. It is, bluntly, rubbish, debunked many times (see the Scientific American article from 2006, for example). But as the saying goes, some people won’t let facts get in the way of a good story.

So the first concern about the bureau’s mistake is that unjust effects of the error will linger, and people who did nothing wrong will keep finding the accusation popping up. Several of those involved voiced that concern in a Wednesday story.

“Mistakes happen, but when information like this is posted in an official capacity, the voters may question your ability to hold public office, and rightfully so,” County Councilman Matthew Mitchell said. “Once the information is out there, it’s hard to redress the balance.”

“I feel our reputation is a little bit tarnished now because it looks like we didn’t do something we were supposed to do, which isn’t true,” Kingston Borough Councilwoman Nancy Cooper said.

These are fair concerns. But the bigger danger may go well beyond the individual candidates affected. There is, sadly, a large contingent of politicians and pundits determined to undermine faith in our election system. They pounce on stories like this as further proof of their claims. One need look no further than the absurd U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on the Luzerne County paper shortage in last November’s election. We outlined the substantial problems with this charade in this space in March, and believe County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s June report on the investigation into the matter proved our point.

We believe the erroneous list was strictly an oversight with no hidden political agenda, and that the Bureau specifically and the county in general reacted quickly and as best they could. We hope any reputation damage to candidates will be minimal and quickly mitigated by the truth. And we urge those eager to smear the election system to be fully honest about what happened here.

But we also believe the county can take steps to prevent this from occurring again, and Luzerne County Detective Charles “Chaz” Balogh, who ran for district judge, offered a sensible option: Before such a list of non-compliance is posted for public consumption, consider contacting the candidates and committees on the list. Give them a chance to correct any mistakes. And in so doing, give voters another reason to trust the system.

— Times Leader