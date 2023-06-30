🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club for holding yet another “Ride for the SPCA” Sunday, drawing out hundreds of bikers to help countless shelter animals find permanent homes. This was the 28th such event, and club president Jim Biscotto estimates nearly three decades of the event raised more than $200,000 for the Luzerne County SPCA. Best of all, not only does it raise money, it gets pets adopted. “A lot of people come to this, and they’ll pick up a dog,” Biscotto said. The longevity of the event earned the praise provided by SPCA Education and Volunteer Coordinator Carol Amos. “These guys have been a huge supporter of us for many, many years,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day, we’ve got a great turnout, and it all benefits the unwanted and abused animals of Luzerne County.”

Coal to Uriah Seth Thomas for what, according to police, was a long string of violent and damaging behavior. Court records say he vandalized a Volvo, smashed a decorative clock and struck a utility storage trailer with a club at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. And that was before he was accused of crashing a Chevrolet Cobalt through the security gate at the Luzerne County Emergency Center. That’s a lot of senseless violence, made worse because the damaged Volvo at the golf course was to be a prize for a hole-in-one contest during a tournament. The seeming randomness of it all suggests he may need more than some sound justice, he may have issues requiring psychological help. If he does, here’s hoping he gets it.

Diamonds to The Rainbow Alliance’s success in staging Wilkes-Barre’s second annual Pride Parade, followed by Pridefest on Public Square. Sadly, many conservative pundits and politicians have taken to attacking such events as part of our national “culture wars” of late, but Sunday’s gathering seemed to show we can still celebrate diversity in a colorful and family-friendly way, with the reminder that no one is forcing anyone to attend or participate. We should not dismiss concerns voiced by some conservatives regarding attendance by young children but neither should we dismiss the fact that sometimes a celebration is just a celebration. Certainly the number of vendors and size of the crowds showed the event has appeal.

Coal to Tamara Lyne Brieling who, according to police, abducted her three-year old nephew from his home without the permission of the child’s father or the caretaker watching the child at the time. According to the criminal complaint, Brieling was the child’s aunt and appeared at the door “visibly intoxicated” asking to take the child for the day. When the request was refused, she said she would stay at the home, and consumed more alcohol before taking the child while the caretaker was in the restroom. The child was eventually taken safely into protective custody. Brieling seemed to believe she had a right to take her nephew home with her and that she did nothing wrong. In that the child was not harmed, perhaps that’s true. But taking a child without permission is a much higher hurdle to justify, especially if she was under the influence of alcohol.

— Times Leader