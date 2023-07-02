🔊 Listen to this

As usual, we preface serious criticism of an elected official — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, in this case — with the important acknowledgment that they are duly elected, and if they garnered enough votes to get the job, they must be doing what those voters want. If you support Meuser, we neither criticize that choice nor look to change your vote.

But we do believe he needs to be called to task in no uncertain terms regarding his flippant willingness to repeat what has been proven many times to be a very gross exaggeration — in fact, it’s a bald-faced lie — about U.S. Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. And we feel all voters should consider his willingness — and the willingness of politicians of any stripe — to put forth the bogus claim Meuser offered in an op-ed column in Thursday’s paper. To quote:

“Since the Biden Administration took office, they had the U.S. give up in Afghanistan, which caused the loss of American lives and resulted in leaving behind $80 billion in American military equipment that is now being used by the Taliban.”

To quote Anthony H. Cordesman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (from a factcheck.org post in September of 2021, no less): “The figure is statistically rubbish.”

Meuser and others of his party repeatedly conflate the total amount the U.S. spent on the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund since 2001 — $82.9 billion — with the amount of equipment provided. Factcheck points out that government reports show about half of that was spent on “sustainment,” things like salaries for the Afghan army and national police. Much was used for training and infrastructure. More than $18 billion was spent specifically for equipment and transportation, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

For some time, there was no solid accounting of the value of actual military equipment left behind, but that changed earlier this year when news outlets got a look at a congressionally-mandated report from the Department of Defense. According to various media accoutns, the report determined about $7.12 billion of military equipment the US transferred to the Afghan government over 16 years was left behind when the US completed its withdrawal.

The DOD has, unsurprisingly, downplayed even that hefty amount, insisting much of it was made inoperable, and if it wasn’t inoperable it soon would be without U.S. technical and mechanical support and parts.

To be clear, the Biden administration has not owned up to its failures in the withdrawal. A White House report on the withdrawal released in April glossed over many of the problems, and dumped more blame than deserved on the prior administration’s Doha Deal with the Taliban — which was deeply flawed, but not as binding as Biden wants people to believe.

The galling part of all this is that there’s no need to exaggerate. Leaving $7 billion in military equipment to a radical, deadly organization like the Taliban should be damning enough for Republicans and Meuser. Why falsely increase it more than 11-fold?

Considering that the latest DOD report was demanded by the Congress Meuser sits in, it’s hard to believe he doesn’t know about it. His willingness at this late stage — more than year after various government reports initially debunked the outrageous exaggeration, and at least two months since the DOD estimate of $7 billion — seems to have only two explanations: Either he is ignorant of the facts, or he is knowingly ignoring them in favor of a lie.