Diamonds to all those who helped make Nathan Gray Memorial Park a reality in Wilkes-Barre. Dramatically expanded and given orange highlights to reflect its new namesake’s tastes, the park project evoked the better angels of all those who took a planned memorial bench in Barney Park and grew it into new equipment and a new look. We could wax eloquent about all that this says about the neighborhood, and about Nathan’s impact through his brave and upbeat fight against the cancer that took his young life, but we think the new sign with a picture of Nathan’s smiling face gives the best message. Along the photo, there’s a quote from A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books: “It never hurts to look for sunshine.” Words to keep in mind when others in the world keep seeing darkness.

Coal to the many politicians in Harrisburg who once again proved incapable of passing a budget by the required June 30 deadline. Sadly, this has become the norm through governors at least as far back as Ed Rendell, a Democrat who had some lengthy tussles with the Legislature over budgeting priorities. But just because something has become common doesn’t mean it’s right, and those responsible need to start passing budgets on time — or better yet early — not just because it is actually their job and legal responsibility, but because these late budgets have substantial ripple effects throughout the state. We’ll just cite one we’ve mentioned before: School districts dutifully pass balanced budgets by June 30 as required by law, and always seem to be doing it not knowing how much money to expect from the state. Luzerne County Districts get roughly 40% to 60% of their income from the state. They should never have to create a budget with that figure unknown.

Diamonds to Fork Over Love, the non-profit that continues to provide free meals in the battle against food insecurity. Diamonds as well to all those who work toward the same goal, including many local school districts that continue having summer food distributions knowing that many of their students depend on the federal free and reduced lunch program to get a decent meal or two daily during the school year. The COVID-19 pandemic put a magnifying glass to the often unseen problem, in part by causing widespread disruption in the systems that help fee those in low-income families, and through the flow of emergency relief money that helped make distribution programs easier to arrange. The pandemic may be (mostly) behind us, but the need it exposed remains.

Coal in general to the string of bad-behavior making the news this week. A Wilkes-Barre man charged in the fatal overdose of a woman in Edwardsville this past February. A Pittston man sentenced for endangering a toddler who suffered “near fatal injuries” (but thankfully recovered). A Luzerne woman arrested for allegedly slicing her boyfriend with a piece of glass, apparently over possession of a bottle of beer. A 19-year-old charged with stabbing his mother’s boyfriend, and telling police the stabbing followed a day of arguing and a sexual assault (we would not want to be the people sorting that out). A Hanover Township man charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in 2021. While we cited a quote from the Winnie the Pooh stories earlier, perhaps a different quote applies to all of these: “A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”

— Times Leader