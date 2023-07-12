🔊 Listen to this

Summer camp season is in full gear, and if you immediately think only of tents and cots and campfires, think again.

Today’s paper includes a story about one of the newer offerings in our area, the second year for the King’s College Health Sciences camp. It gives high school students four days of hands-on experience in a wide range of health care fields, from athletic training to dentistry, including letting them use the same equipment and simulators college students have access to.

Last month, King’s offered an Aspiring Writers Camp that gave students instructions and discussions with college professors.

All of Luzerne County’s institutions of higher learning set up distinctive summer opportunities for kids. Wilkes University’s premier offering arguably is the Women Empowered by Science Camp set to begin July 23. As the name suggests, the innovative program was started to get more young ladies interested in science careers, with a wide range of hands-on experiments in different campus laboratories each day for a week.

But the university’s website lists a lot of other camps as well, including 3D game design, dance, and pharmacy, to name a few.

Misericordia University has developed a solid reputation for its Performing Arts Camp, officially called the summer Performing Arts Training Academy, billed as “High-quality, professional training in all aspects of the performing arts.” But the school also touts a list of “Career Exploration Camps”: Biology and Chemistry/Biochemistry, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Studies, Literature, Physical Therapy and Diversity, Speech-Language Pathology, and Teacher Education.

Luzerne County Community College similarly offers summer career camps, including medical careers, fine arts, applied tech and skill trades, and communication arts. Both Penn State University Campuses, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Penn State Hazleton, boast long lists of summer opportunities for kids, from Legos to jewelry.

All of which is just a small sampling of what is available, and we haven’t touched on sports camps. And that’s just at local colleges and universities. There are many organizations that have summer camp options, including the YMCA, The Jewish Community Center and the Catholic Youth Center. Churches and religious organizations offer a variety of day camps related to their faiths.

The list isn’t endless, at least not quite. But it is vast and varied. If you have youngsters who are interested in almost any field of fun and learning, a little searching will likely find you a summer camp in our region suitable to their age and experience.

Doubtless you can still find old-school camps that require you to bring your own sleeping bag and carve a point on a stick to roast marshmallows over an open fire. And frankly, we believe there remains a tremendous value in camps that get people outdoors and closer to the earth and trees. But broadening the meaning of “camp” to include such a plethora of topics and activities is a good thing. Programming simple robots in a college lab can be at least as useful as learning to build a fire these days.

And our families and children are blessed to have such a cornucopia of camps figuratively in their back yards.

— Times Leader