Diamonds to all those who made another Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction so successful, despite some heavy rainfall interfering a bit. Calling this an auction does the event some serious injustice, though, because it has grown into so much more in its 77 years of existence. As a story in last Friday’s paper pointed out, this year’s four-day event included a children’s scavenger hunt, flea market, baskets, a quilt raffle, multiple vendors and even a chance to practice a little “goat yoga.” Oh, yes, and of course there was an auction. It’s all for a good cause, obviously, but it has become much more than a fund-raiser. Those who have taken to calling it “the soul of the community” have a point. The options are ample, it’s all family friendly and, as Caitlin Henrie said on opening night as she and her daughter took advantage of it all, “It’s so open and accessible and affordable.”

Coal to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the abrupt end of maternity services more than two weeks before the announced date. Officials had given notice that inpatient labor and delivery services would end July 31, but announced Tuesday that the services would stop one minute before midnight that day. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon cited an inability to “secure necessary staffing on the unit,” and we accept that as truth, but it suggests poor planning to not have the ducks in order, as it were, from the moment the July 31 deadline was announced. The worst part, of course, is the inconvenience to patients. No expectant mother should have to scramble for a new hospital late in their pregnancy.

Diamonds to Raphael Micca, those who helped him fulfill his unusual idea and those who joined him. Micca set up a six-mile “walking pilgrimage between St. Mary’s Church in Mocanaqua and St. Adalbert’s in Glen Lyon last Saturday, drawing participants ranging in age from 7 to 80. From the comments of walkers in a Thursday story, The basic reasoning for this specific trek was simple: recreating what devout church-goers in Mocanaqua had to do in the 1890s and early 1900s, trekking over the hill to Glen Lyon (and back) to attend Mass. But many varied reasons for joining that people gave, as reported in a story Thursday, show the offbeat offering stirred a wide-range of emotions and memories, and that it filled diverse spiritual and personal yens.

Coal, again, to the unwise — to put it kindly — decisions of people who ended up ensnared in police actions this week. An apparently intoxicated man allegedly attacked passing cars on the San Souci Parkway early Friday morning. Rice Township police claim a woman stole $250,000 from her care-dependent mother for personal expenses. A man apprehended in Susquehanna County for allegedly stabbing someone was brought to West Pittston for arraignment and reportedly told the arresting officer he was “going to kill everyone at the jail when he gets there.” And all that was just last Saturday’s paper. As the week went on, a dog was abandoned in a cage near Concrete City, police said a visitor tried to smuggle drugs into SCI Dallas, and a Hunlock Creek Township man was charged with setting two fires that damaged his former place of employment. Some of this may be due to untreated mental illness, some to the lack of a moral compass; all of it is unnecessary.

— Times Leader