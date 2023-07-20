🔊 Listen to this

You may not know this, but Wilkes-Barre is listed as one of the nine top cities for playing pickleball in Pennsylvania. That’s according to the website, places2play.org — which usapickleball.org says is the “single reliable source for players to find sites to play,” originally set up by the USA Pickleball Association in 2005.

You may also not be aware of pickleball’s real age. The popularity may have surged in recent years, but its origin goes back to 1965, according to the usapickleball site (and other web sources). Washington State Congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell saw their families sitting around with nothing to do at Pritchard’s home on Bainbridge Island. They had a badminton court but not enough rackets, so they opted for ping pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

More specifically, according to USA Pickleball, Joel and and Bill came back from a game of golf and found Joel’s son Frank griping about the lack of activities. A much older Frank (68), recalled “I was bitching to my dad that there was nothing to do on Bainbridge. He said that when they were kids, they’d make games up.” Frank’s snarky response: “Oh, really? Then why don’t you go make up a game?” Yes. Pickleball was born on a dare.

Why “Pickleball” with no pickle in sight? Joel’s wife Joan christened the game, the name spawned from her love of her college’s crew program. Crew regattas would always pit the best rowers of each team against each other, of course, but in the 1930s universities started letting their non-starters row in a just-for-fun clash, dubbed a “pickle boat” race. Joan, according to Frank, “thought pickleball sort of threw bits of other games into the mix, the same way teams would throw mismatched rowers into the pickle boats. Thus she dubbed the sport “pickleball.”

The website dismisses the other popular origin story claiming the game was named after a pet dog called “Pickles,” who allegedly loved to nab the ball in his mouth and trot off the court.

And how did Wilkes-Barre become one of the state’s top cities for the sport? Ah, that’s easy. Just read last Sunday’s story about the program at the YMCA downtown. It’s easy to learn, and easy to get addicted to the fun. It’s accessible, and inexpensive. At the Y, it’s pretty fast moving — with three courts hosting doubles games, 12 people can be playing at a time, and most games are over within 15-20 minutes, so waiting is no big deal.

Indeed, it’s part of the allure “I’m here because of the people,” Tina Fulginiti said. “We’ve developed a lovely group of friends here,” Jan Judge said.

“It’s social for us,”Janice Loucks noted. “Everybody helps each other and encourages each other. And our instructor, Jeffrey Ott, is very helpful and has lots of tips.”

Then there’s the grand dame of the Wilkes-Barre Y’s pickleball program, 85-year-old Ruth Federici, who along with pickleball games that have her competing with relative youngsters, also golfs, still works in medical billing, and tries to log 10,000 steps each day.

“Ruth is our hero,” Molly Rutt said with a smile. And they recently proved it by surprising her with flowers and cake on her birthday.

If you decide to join the pickleball crew at the Y, you will see a lot of smiles. It’s that kind of activity. “Fun for all ages,” as they say — and as Ruth proves. Her motto: “Just keep moving.”

Words to live by, literally.

— Times Leader