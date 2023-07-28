🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Restoration Committee for their efforts to bring order and dignity to the long-neglected burying ground, most recently by inviting Connecticut-based gravestone conservator Jonathan Appell to conduct a headstone restoration workshop at the cemetery.

In case you missed Thursday’s story by News Editor Roger DuPuis, that workshop takes place today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Appell will begin the event with a brief tour and talk about safety, stone identification, and how weather affects the stones.

He will then give a cleaning demonstration, including guidance on what products to use. After the cleaning demonstration, participants will be given the opportunity to work in teams on a stone, and cleaning supplies will be provided.

Repair work also will be performed by Appell on some headstones so participants can see the procedure for themselves.

As Appell correctly pointed out, “every town in America has needs like this, but very few have the funding and there are very few people skilled at doing the work.” So Wilkes-Barre is not alone, and the effects of time on even the best-kept cemeteries are unavoidable. Some of the earliest stones were porous and especially vulnerable to the elements. That said, this particular cemetery has suffered much neglect over the decades — in contrast to the much more well-tended Hollenback Cemetery next door.

We’re glad Mayor George Brown formed the committee last year, and glad it is taking an active role in looking after the property.

As local preservationist and genealogist Kathleen Smith said in an interview for the story, “everyone deserves to be remembered.”

Thanks to wear, tear and vandalism, too many of the dead at Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery have been denied that honor.

Coal to Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, which has been hit with a $50,000 fine for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor, according to a consent agreement presented by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

In the first incident, the individual gained access multiple times to gamble. In the other incident, the individual gained access and was provided alcohol.

The casino complex is a major employer and in many ways a valued member of the community, which we recognize and appreciate. And yes, too many people — young people included — are constantly trying to game the system. We suspect casino staff successfully turn away many underage gamblers.

But the fact that one individual gained access multiple times, while another was provided alcohol, cannot be ignored.

Do better, folks.

Diamonds to Abide Coffeehouse, for abiding in the face of calamity. The popular downtown Wilkes-Barre cafe is set to reopen Monday after being closed for more than a month following a flooding incident that damaged the floor and ceiling of the shop. A diamond within a diamond to M. Abraham Flooring, which was flexible with the cost of the new floors, Abide co-owner and business manager Austin Shission said.

The coffeehouse announced in a post on the business’s Facebook page that they will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the first week and will be closed on Aug. 5.

“We are delighted to welcome back our valued customers and the community that has shown us tremendous support during our time away,” Shission said in a press release.

Welcome back!

— Times Leader