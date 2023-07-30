🔊 Listen to this

There once were two sisters from Tamaqua.

It’s not the beginning of a Limerick or an epic journey, but there was some travel involved.

In her story about Friday’s last Rockin’ The River event for the season, staff writer Hannah Simerson introduced us to Kristen Welsh and Kerri Quick, a pair of siblings who had made the trek north to Wilkes-Barre three weeks in a row to attend each of this year’s concerts.

“We came the first night and we loved it, so we just kind of came back for all of the bands,” Welsh said.

“I was actually surprised just how positive it is here — everybody is just hanging out,” she continued.

Quick was impressed to have been greeted by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown during the first show of the series.

“I think the best thing that happened was the first night that we were here, the mayor came by and said hello to us and asked if we were having a great time,” Quick said.

“It was really nice because where we’re from, you don’t often see the mayor out like that in a big city like this, but he was there to introduce himself,” she added.

We might not think of ourselves as a big city, but certainly to folks from a much smaller town it can seem that way. There are two important lessons to take away from this anecdote, though.

The first is that you never want to lose neighborly friendliness, whatever the size of your community.

The second is that we often take for granted many of the things that make this a special place to live, work and play. Increasingly, Rockin’ The River is proving to be one of them.

As County Manager Romilda Crocamo said during week two of the series’ three-week run, “These types of events — and this event in particular — really highlight what’s positive about Luzerne County, and there are so many things that are positive.”

“You have people from all over the county in a beautiful setting, and they’re with their friends, their family, they bring their dogs, they listen to the music, and everybody is getting along and it’s a beautiful thing,” she added.

We know life isn’t always beautiful. The story of any community will have its highs and lows, its bright spots and its dark moments; in our pages and on our website you will see both. Shining a light on problems is an important part what reporting the news entails, including holding public officials to account for the things that go wrong.

It’s also important to praise them for the things that go right, and Rockin’ The River is perhaps one of the greatest ideas to emerge from local officials in recent years. It began during the tenure of then-County Manager C. David Pedri, former tourism director Theodore Wampole, and Mohegan Sun Arena general manager Will Beekman, among others. Some of the names and faces of changed, but the yearly series continues to delight fans.

The concert series is one of those things which originated in “the before times” — 2019, which may seem like a lifetime ago, but of course it’s only been four years. The first year was a major success, and how could it be anything but? The concept is simple: With assistance of sponsors including Times Leader Media Group, a series of three free concerts is held each year at the scenic River Common recreational complex. Food and beverage vendors are brought in for the crowd, who are treated to a lineup of local and regional talent, often including tribute acts. Throw in easy-access parking nearby in downtown Wilkes-Barre and all the pieces come together.

Of course, life changed for all of us less than a year after the series debuted.

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced the planning committee to switch gears and take the shows on the road. Bands rolled through county neighborhoods on the back of a flat-bed truck as residents watched the performances from front porches. No, it wasn’t the same, but it was a creative approach to keep the community’s spirits up.

Public concerts by the river resumed in 2021, as vaccinations became available and a sense of normalcy began to return. Long may it reign, and long may we rock.

So a hearty congratulations once again to the organizers, sponsors, vendors, and performers who have made these concerts possible. And thanks to the attendees who bring a sense of community and fun to the shows, including the two sisters from Tamaqua.

See you on the River Common next summer.

— Times Leader