Shame on those who arrange human trafficking. Shame on those who pay for services offered by traffickers. And shame on our state and national legislators for not doing more to combat this disturbing, and disturbingly large, problem.

A Sunday story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle detailed some of the issues, which absolutely should not exist in this country. It is remarkable that, more than 160 years after the practice of legal slavery ended in America (at great cost and a bloody war), we must still remind ourselves that people continue to buy and sell people.

“Human trafficking victims can be recruited and trafficked in our own home towns, including here in NEPA,” Victims Resource Center CEO Suzanne Beck said. “Pennsylvania is ranked 9th in the nation for reported cases of trafficking, and … human trafficking is notoriously one of the most under-reported crimes.”

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery,” said Tom Mosca, co-Chair of the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking “And it’s estimated that more than 40 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking.”

“We always tell the public that just because you can’t see it, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said. “It is happening here in the shadows, and it’s happening every day.” The DA’s office has seen an increase in reported trafficking cases, he added.

Human trafficking hits the headlines this time each year because United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons is marked every July (last Sunday, this year). The traditional “Red Sand Project” is routinely undertaken by groups in our area, pouring the colored sand into sidewalk cracks. Sanguedolce and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown were among those who made the symbolic gesture at a Public Square event Friday.

Human trafficking has become a $150 billion industry worldwide. Most of it is for sex, and about 83% or confirmed sex trafficking victims in this country are U.S. Citizens. More than 80% of victims are female, and — perhaps most appalling — more than 50% are children.

Since the Red Sand Project began in 2014, local advocates have made it a point to try and put a face on the tragedy that is human trafficking: The low self esteem of many victims, or the abuse they flee from only to be lured into further abuse, or outright abduction robbing them of freedom. One of the most compelling stories came to our area in 2019, not in June but in January, when Misericordia University brought in Cameroon native Evelyn Chumbow, who choked back tears when recounting her journey into, and out of, trafficking.

A mother unable to care for six children gave her to an uncle in the U.S. connected with a human trafficker. She was brought here with five children on a single visa, the paperwork doctored during a stop in London. She slept on a garage floor, her belongings in a single box. She talked of being denied food so frequently she resorted to stealing when sent shopping, of near daily beatings, and of being forced to work for a wealthy Maryland family.

She managed to escape, but was called a liar by an FBI agent. One of the worst aspects of human trafficking is that the victim often ends up getting persecuted by the law rather than the trafficker — especially if the trafficker forces them into prostitution. She spoke of the lack of resources she and other trafficking victims got in the hard struggle to recover once free.

Slavery, she said, is still happening in America. “People are still auctioned. People are still sold.”

Until it is stopped, shame on us all.

— Times Leader