Ron Felton worked tirelessly as a cordial combatant in the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Little demonstrated this more than his recurring appearances at Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meetings.

The man strolled in with his perpetual placid look, took a seat, chatted with anyone who approached, ready (as always) with a smile, waiting for his opportunity. When the time came, he spoke firmly and passionately about the stunning lack of minority teachers in a district with the highest percentage of black students in Luzerne County. Often he came with large charts showing the gross disparity. In a 2011 appearance before the board, his charts showed blacks made up 40% of student enrollment but less than 1% of teaching staff.

“You have been elected to look after the benefit of all children,” Felton told the School Board. “You have failed.”

Such clashes recurred so many times that for regular board meeting attendees it felt like a ronde between Felton and longtime Superintendent Jeff Namey. Always apparently on good terms outside of the arguments, both men seemed to know the issue needed to be addressed, but also knew the solution would never be as simple as either would prefer. A 2014 story about Felton being honored at a Freedom Fund Banquet in Wilkes-Barre described it this way:

Felton had fought that fight so long and shown up at School Board meetings with colorful charts so regularly he and … Namey started to sound like quarreling old friends, blurring the lines between dispute and respect with quips like “I’ve known you a long time,” and “We’ve discussed this very often.”

At the core of Felton’s efforts, he remained persistent but pragmatic. In a nation and a region ingrained with racial inequities stretching back some 200 years, most change would not come easy, and he knew it. As strongly as he sometimes expressed his feelings and frustrations, Felton could hardly be called a firebrand — a 1996 article opened by noting “Ron Felton is not one to pull the alarm.” He played the long game. This provided fuel for some critics who wanted bigger changes faster, who would chide by asking “What has he done for us?”

Felton had answers, and he related one at that banquet. In 2006 a Wyoming Valley West Student landed in jail after failing to show up in court to testify as a witness. The boy’s parents insisted they didn’t know a subpoena had been issued for their son. Felton helped publicize the case, and he credited that action for a new state law passed years later requiring parents or guardians be notified when a minor under their supervision is subject to a subpoena.

“To me that’s a huge accomplishment,” he said. His wins weren’t always so large, but he had stories of enough victories to justify his approach.

Felton moved to the Wyoming Valley not from choice but from a job demand in 1982. Minorities made up a bit more than 2% of Luzerne County’s population at the time. He joined the local NAACP upon arrival, and never stopped working toward equality in a wide range of ways: While his most prominent role was almost certainly as longtime president of the local NAACP chapter, Felton was also active in church, ready to help organize new efforts both within NAACP and separate from it, and supportive of social gatherings like an annual diversity picnic.

“I believe when people interact in a social way, they break down the boundaries and stereotypes,” he once said.

The NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter announced Wednesday that Felton had died at the age of 70. His voice is silenced, his heart stilled, but his legacy survives, and should continue to inspire the changes he sought.

— Times Leader