Sunday’s grand opening of Wilkes-Barre City’s new skate park, in Hollenback Park, checked off a lot of boxes.

Mayor George Brown’s past promise to build a park after the city deemed a makeshift version elsewhere unsafe and tore it down? Check. Good place for skaters of all ages to socialize and trade tips? Check, certainly on opening day with a large, eager crowd. Can double as a site for a bit of a block party tied in with other activities? Again, the food vendors, DJ and live band music at the grand opening proved that, so check.

A viable alternative for skateboarders and others who have been using other public property not meant for (or suitable to) their purposes? It certainly could fit that role, if people let it.

There are of course concerns, and we hope they can all be addressed to everyone’s satisfaction. The cost of the park was estimated at $415,000, but there surely will be maintenance costs as well, which could be driven up unnecessarily high by irresponsible users and (dare we say it) graffiti artists.

There’s the risk of injury, either from simple mishap or crowds getting too boisterous to keep every user safe, and with that comes the cost of liability insurance. There is also the potential clash in levels of expertise, with experienced users getting impatient when tyros take too much time being cautious.

And there is the lure of such a place for criminals who may think they have cover to conduct illegal activities like drug sales.

These are all problems that can be avoided or mitigated. In some cases it requires action from the city, some of which has been taken, including installation of security cameras. Regular upkeep and police patrolling can also help.

But much of it is up to users, who need to be courteous, to share, and to take care of this gift from the city, a gift that many municipalities wish they could provide, and many skaters and skateboarders wish they had.

“Now you have a place to come,” Brown said at the opening. “This is your park.”

Plains Township Bike Shop owner Kevin Czekalski, who was on the action park committee that helped make the skate park happen, reminded how long it has actually taken to get the project done. “We went through several administrations,” he said, “not just the city of Wilkes-Barre, but other towns other municipalities, and we always got shot down with the same old tired excuses.”

It’s true. Skate parks regularly face big hurdles in most communities, with too many people believing the cons outweigh the pros. That doesn’t have to be the case. Properly run and maintained parks can and do bring pluses to a neighborhood — in no small part by helping build the community spirit and pride that makes a neighborhood work.

Czekalski clearly saw that potential.

“Let’s take care of it, lets bring more people to it,” he said. “Hopefully, someday, it’s going to get bigger. It’s all up to us to make that happen.”

— Times Leader