Funny thing about people, they can be hard to pigeonhole because, you know, people are different. Even people you think you’ve known for a long time can surprise you. We’re like that. We can have a lot of things in common, but almost always have interests and histories well beyond what you see at first, second and even third look.

We suspect this is particularly true the older you get, since personal history gets deeper and more complex. Yet the elderly seem to get stereotyped more often than most. People assume they are less active, less tech savvy, less productive. You know, sitting around watching reruns of “The Golden Girls,” or railing at the political news.

This despite constant reminders throughout history that those age 60 and beyond — well beyond, in some cases — can do great things.

Jazz musician Miles Davis recorded one of his most influential live performances, “Merci Miles! Live at Vienne,” at the age of 65. Noah Webster Jr. was 70 when he published his American Dictionary of the English Language, still being updated regularly as one of the most respected reference works. Pablo Picasso produced 347 engravings in one year, at the age of 87. Mother Teresa received her Nobel Peace Price at the age of 69. While he had a long and successful career from his early vaudeville days, including many TV and film appearances, George Burns was 81 when he starred in one of his biggest movie hits: “Oh, God!”

If you happen to catch the performance of Johnny Mathis at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in 2019, you heard a voice as strong and melodic at age 83 as it had been when he recorded “It’s not for me to say” in 1957 (age 22). And of course, we have plenty of local examples of people in their sixties and beyond living robust, productive lives.

All of which came to mind with Wednesday’s front page story about the large, very successful picnic/dance arranged at the Irem Temple pavilion in Dallas Township Tuesday morning by the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging.

As staff writer Bill O’Boyle reported, some 430 people from 15 Active Adult Centers attended the first large gathering for the users of those centers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.

“We are finally able to get everybody together and have some fun,” senior center services director Sandra Acornley said. And judging by the smiles in the photos and comments from the participants, they succeeded.

“This is so beautiful, Phyllis Kemp said, ” Everybody is having so much fun.”

“We’re having a great time,” Charlie Free said. “Everybody is.”

No, the crowd may not have included a Nobel Laureate, reference book icon or legendary singer, but we have no doubt that in a room of 400 or so seniors, there were a boatload of achievements, and that most of them still have plenty to offer and are getting plenty done in those proverbial golden years.

Kudos to the Area Agency on Aging for giving them this opportunity, and to all those dancers who showed us life is, at any age, what you make it.

— Times Leader