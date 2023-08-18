🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Kamden “The Kammander” Cunningham for brightening our pages this week with his winning grin and obvious gumption. The Swoyersville 5-year-old didn’t win the USA Mullet Championships, but he did come in third, and helped raise money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors non-profit in the process. Not bad for a kid whose mullet origin story begins with a bad home hair cut by a brother. To quote late night show host Seth Meyers, this is the kind of story we need right now.

Coal to the Wilkes-Barre man and Hanover Township woman accused of assaulting a Larksville police officer during, of all things, a traffic stop. Sergeant Craig Cebrick suffered injuries during the fight in a Citgo Express Food Mart just before 8 p.m., according to court records. He had stopped the car for speeding. The occupants allegedly knocked him to the ground, choked, punched and kicked him. It sadly demonstrates the fact that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, with even a simple speeding violation putting an officer unnecessarily in danger.

Diamonds to Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre for earning a “Best Nursing Home” title and “high performing” rating in the latest U.S. news and World Report ratings of more than 15,000 facilities nationwide. Better still, the facility should be fully renovated sometime in October. Too often elder care seems to get scant notice, and knowing we have top tier care in our area is worth the recognition.

Coal to those using electric bikes and similar motorized scooters and skateboards at excess speed on the Wyoming Valley Levee system. Bluntly, the levee is too narrow for high speeds, putting non-motorized users (regular bikes and walkers/joggers) at unnecessary risk. The Flood Protection Authority is debating some sort of limit or outright ban, and that only becomes necessary because some people show neither common sense nor courtesy when operating e-bikes or similarly powered devices.

Diamonds to U.S. Senator John Fetterman for visiting the region to tout the importance of support for our farmers. He toured Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen as part of an effort to gather information from Pennsylvania farmers as the Senate works on the all important federal Farm Bill. As staff writer Bill O’Boyle reported, the senator discuss the shortage of farm workers, the need to support farms when they use transient labor and the cost of insuring crops, among other issues. Two smaller diamonds within this one, one to the Heller family for surviving in the business for three generations, and another to Fetterman’s valid observation of how dysfunctional Washington has become: “It’s a disgrace. We in Congress should be working as honestly and as hard as farmers do.” Though, it seems worth pointing out that unlike senators, the farmers don’t get to take a long break from work in August to go visit Washington, D.C.

Coal to Frederic Chairge of Wilkes-Barre for escalating a bad situation into a potentially lethal threat to bystanders or passers-by. A judge sentenced Chairge, who previously admitted to drinking before firing shots from a second floor bedroom window at two people slashing his vehicle tires. Coal to the slashers as well. All three clearly let some acrimony escalate to vandalism, then to gunfire from Chairge. None of this was necessary, least of all the risk created by shooting out a window without concern for potential innocent victims.

Diamonds to the youngsters who graduated from the most recent State Police Troop “P” Camp Cadet last Friday at YMCA Camp Kresge. It is heartening to see more than 60 cadets show an interest in joining our vital “thin blue line,” and even if some opt for a different career, the experience and discipline of the camp should serve them well.

— Times Leader