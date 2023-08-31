🔊 Listen to this

It should be no surprise that Eileen Miller is passionate about tighter laws for cell phone use while driving. She lost a son to a distracted driving accident in 2010 and has lobbied for change in Pennsylvania for a decade. She wears her cause on her sleeve, almost literally: at a gathering of municipal and state troopers outside State Police Troop P headquarters Wednesday, she sported a large button with her son’s image and the words “In loving memory of Paul J. Miller Jr.”

Her philosophy is more than simple, it’s obvious: People shouldn’t have a phone in their hands while driving. The question is why do we even need to point that out? Just put the phone down when the car is moving.

“If everybody did that every single time they got into their vehicles, they would arrive alive. People are choosing bad behavior behind the wheel, and we want them to change those behaviors,” she said.

While you can’t force people to follow such common sense advice, the state can nudge them in the right direction with a change in the law. Miller, and others, would like to see Pennsylvania adopt a “hand-held ban.” You could still use your phone while driving, just not with the device in either of your hands. A dashboard phone mount would be fine, for example.

A bill along those lines is wending its way through the law-making sausage machine, but frankly it’s a bit difficult to understand why it’s taking so long. Every adjacent state already has a hand-held ban in place for people who are driving.

In Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, New York and New Jersey, the hand-held ban is “primary law,” meaning a person can be pulled over and charged with a violation without any other offense (as opposed to laws that can only be applied as secondary offenses when a person is pulled over for some other primary violation. Pennsylvania’s seat belt law, for example, is a secondary offense, you can’t be pulled over and charged simply for not wearing one).

There are variations among the states regarding additional bans. Some have an all-phone ban for school bus drivers and/or novice drivers, for example.

Pennsylvania does mirror its neighbors in one respect: Like the others, a primary law bans texting while driving.

Here’s the odd thing: Support for the legalization of recreational marijuana has been growing (no pun intended) among Pennsylvania law makers, and one of the arguments is the same as when legalized gambling first gained traction in the Keystone State: Many neighboring states have done it, we should too. Otherwise, we’re missing out on potential money for state coffers.

Well, every neighboring state has a hand-held ban. The difference, one suspects, is that passing such a ban does not promise the monetary windfall expected from legalizing weed.

There are other, seemingly more important reasons to support a hand-held ban here and anywhere else: Studies show banning hand-held phone use while driving saves lives and reduces crashes.

It’s time for Harrisburg to stop dawdling and take action on such a ban.

And if you see a law legalizing recreational marijuana before one is passed banning hand-held phones while driving, it will be a good sign of how skewed the legislature’s priorities are.

— Times Leader