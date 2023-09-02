🔊 Listen to this

Celebrity news is hit and miss. Some people want none of it, some obsess over it. When it involves a death, reactions vary — especially if the deceased was at all controversial.

In a world that can be serious and seriously depressing, Jimmy Buffett’s music was for decades a refreshing breeze of laid-back calmness. News of his passing on Saturday was greeted with widespread sadness, including on our website and on our Facebook page, where the story clearly struck a chord.

Like his music and persona, that chord was pretty chill: “Rest easy” was a frequent refrain. People wrote about attending his concerts and listening to his songs with those they loved, even meeting Buffett in person. Readers were clearly sad to learn of Buffet’s death, but appreciative of the joy he had created with his art.

That’s because Buffett’s music spoke to something in all of us: A desire for some peace and relaxation, a need to get away from it all, but also that tinge of regret which seeps into every life, no matter how happy — and for the more mature among us, a sense of accountability for our mistakes.

In case you have forgotten those famous last lines:

Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville

Searchin’ for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame

But I know, it’s my own damn fault

As the Associated Press described it on Saturday: “The song is the unhurried portrait of a loafer on his front porch, watching tourists sunbathe while a pot of shrimp is beginning to boil. The singer has a new tattoo, a likely hangover and regrets over a lost love. Somewhere there is a misplaced salt shaker.”

It’s worth noting that the song, which Buffett wrote, was released in 1977, when he was just 30. For a man so young, Buffett seemed to have absorbed some essential truths about life that continue to resonate.

There also was a “lost verse” from the original recording, which Buffett sometimes performed in concert, in which he crooned about “Old men in tank tops, cruisin’ the gift shops,” and how:

They dream about weight loss,

Wish they could be their own boss

Those three-day vacations become such a bore

Plenty of us can relate.

“It’s pure escapism is all it is,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in a 2021 interview quoted by the AP. “I’m not the first one to do it, nor shall I probably be the last. But I think it’s really a part of the human condition that you’ve got to have some fun. You’ve got to get away from whatever you do to make a living or other parts of life that stress you out. I try to make it at least 50/50 fun to work and so far it’s worked out.”

In April of this year, The Library of Congress added “Margaritaville” to the National Recording Registry, which “highlights the richness of the nation’s audio legacy and underscores the importance of assuring the long-term preservation of that legacy for future generations.”

It was in distinguished company among 25 recordings added to the registry, including such classics as W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues,” “Imagine” by John Lennon, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“And, today, its lyrics are as memorized as any song in history,” the Library of Congress entry states, adding that “Margaritaville” is “as well known and omni-present as ever — a regular component of bars, beach parties, karaoke and any place cool vibes are required.”

It may be Buffett’s best-known work, but by far not his only memorable one: “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” “Why Don’t We Get Drunk”— and of course his collaboration with Alan Jackson on “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” — will be sung and loved for years to come.

This Monday, Buffett won’t be among us as we slog through the beginning of another work week. He will be with us in spirit, though, reminding us that it will always be five o’clock somewhere.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Way to be.

Rest easy, brother.

— Times Leader