“Why don’t you fix your little problem and light this candle?” — Alan Shephard, first American in space, while waiting for takeoff in the Freedom 7 capsule.

Sometimes it seems space travel has become so common we take it for granted. It’s helpful to remember how insane the very notion seemed to many back in 1961, when Shepard made his historic sub-orbital flight to begin the “space man” age for the United States. Sitting on top of a massive rocket loaded with highly explosive fuel was new to us. As one-time NASA administrator Aaron Cohen put it, “I always considered every launch a barely controlled explosion.”

A big part of the first manned Mercury mission was just getting Shepard up and back safely. America figuratively held its breath while waiting for the launch. Here’s how Discover magazine described it in a May 5, 2021 article marking the flight’s anniversary.

”Early on May 5, 1961, the United States came to a standstill. A Philadelphia judge halted all court proceedings, crowds in Times Square sang and danced, and California traffic slowed to a crawl. Taverns even offered free champagne to revelers. In the White House, President John F. Kennedy stood dumbstruck, with his hands shoved deep into his pockets and his eyes fixed on an unlikely television picture. For, on this late spring morning 60 years ago, America safely sent its first man into space, causing an anxious nation to collectively exhale a sigh of relief.”

There were reasons to be worried. Shepard got in the capsule eager to go, but weather threatened to delay the launch, one of the power inverters developed regulation problems, a computer glitch surfaced and the Redstone rocket started showing higher-than-desired fuel pressure. After lying on his back for hours waiting for everything to be fixed, Shepard got a little snippy with the ground crew and made the iconic quote above.

Now, of course, we have been to the moon and back, created and scrapped a fleet of reusable space shuttles, entered an age of private spaceship companies, and keep astronauts in orbit pretty much all year at the International Space Station. One of the astronauts who’s “been there, done that” is Crestwood High School graduate Bob Hines.

Hines has logged a total of 170 days in space. Shepard’s first flight, just for comparison, lasted about 15 minutes (he did take part in other NASA missions, including Apollo 14, becoming the fifth astronaut to walk on the moon — and the first to hit a golf ball on the lunar surface).

In March of this year the Crestwood School Board voted to give the Distinguished Alumni Award to Hines, class of ’93, providing a brief bio that made it clear the honor is deserved: 23 years in the Air Force, more than 4,900 hours of flight time in 50 different types of aircraft, 76 combat missions, NASA Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017 and of course, the 2022 ISS visit.

As staff writer Bill O’Boyle reported in Wednesday’s Times Leader, Hines came back to Luzerne County for several appearances Tuesday, the first one at Pittston Area High School in front of a packed crowd of students who weren’t even alive when he was born, much less when Shepard insisted they “light this candle.” Hines also went to WVIA to talk with area middle school students in person and via a live video stream to schools throughout the region.

Hines’ visit clearly inspired many of the students, but it did much more. It reminded us of how far we’ve come as a nation since establishing NASA in 1958, of how much more we can still accomplish, and of how this area’s schools have, for many decades, produced talented, courageous men and women who go on to make their mark in the world.

— Times Leader