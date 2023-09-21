🔊 Listen to this

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Past President General Gertrude S. Carraway was responsible for the annual designation of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The first resolution to observe Constitution Week was made June 14, 1955, by Sen. William F. Knowland of California. Following the passage of the resolution by both houses of Congress, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued his proclamation on Aug. 19, 1955.

The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on Jan. 5, 1956, Senator Knowland introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the President designate Sept. 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted.

Kathleen Smith

Shawnee Fort Chapter DAR