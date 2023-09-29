🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Scranton-based Johnson College and the Hazleton area economic development agency Can Do Inc. for teaming to create new training opportunities for residents in southern Luzerne County. Officials gathered Wednesday to do the official ribbon cutting at the new “Johnson College at the CAN DO Training Center” campus, and gave visitors a chance to check out the freshly renovated and upgraded building that once housed a McCann School of Business in Humboldt Industrial Park. The campus, amid 70-some industries, has great potential to both provide workers and adapt to demand in a rapidly growing area that expected to see a big surge of additional industrial and warehousing jobs. The start has been modest (classes started Aug. 28) but expect a lot of synergy and rapid growth.

Coal to the bizarre trend of stealing cooking oil from restaurants. The latest case: two New York men were arrested Wednesday on charges they intended to steal cooking oil from an Exeter eatery. There was a time when disposing of cooking oil seemed problematic; now it’s become a prized possession? We get that there is a growing market for the stuff to reprocess into “sustainable” fuels such as a type of bio-diesel, but that demand should be a good thing, as the market grows for re-use of a product once thought useless. The growing trend of stealing the stuff mars the positives of recycling. Perhaps we need a bit more regulation assuring companies dealing in re-use aren’t buying their raw stock from thieves.

Diamonds to the state Department of Environmental Protection for an impressively quick response to the extensive mine subsidence in Newport Township. The subsidence happened Sunday. By Wednesday our drone was filming footage of a hole some 50-feet deep that looked nearly full of rock being dumped it at a steady pace. We suspect this reflects well on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s efforts to make government bureaucracy more efficient and responsive, which certainly seemed to happen here. But even without crediting the governor, something certainly seemed to have been done right here, and those involved merit praise. A coal within this diamond to the age old problem of mine subsidence left behind from the long-gone era of King Coal. It’s a reminder of how pursuing profit for today without thought of tomorrow can create problems long after the industry — and money from it — are gone.

Coal, yet again, to the continuing — even, dare we say it, relentless — habit of using guns in disputes that should never risk becoming lethal to the participants, much less to anyone who might simply be near by in a public place. The most recent incident was reported in Wednesday’s paper. Plymouth Borough police arrested a man they say shot up to 10 rounds from a handgun at a rival on East Main Street. It’s bad enough that the person shot at had apparently acquired a pellet gun before approaching the shooter in what police say is an ongoing feud. The shooter’s decision to allegedly fire 10 bullets on a public street without any clear threat to himself is simply excessive.

— Times Leader