Should Pennsylvania legalize adult recreational use of marijuana? After last Sunday’s extensive look at the subject in a joint project (pun inevitable) with WBRE-TV, we believe the answer is a firm “sort of, more or less.”

We are not being flippant. We suspect, as several lawmakers interviewed by staff writer Bill O’Boyle noted, legalization is approaching inevitability. All the surrounding states have some form of legal recreational weed in place or coming soon, and we in Penn’s Woods have had a loosely controlled legal medical marijuana market since 2016.

Yet we think state Senator Lisa Baker (R-Lehman Township) assessed the issue best: “I agree with reducing penalties put into law many years ago that have proved disproportionate to the offenses,” she suggested. “However, I do not believe enough consideration has been given to the health and safety consequences of opening the door completely on marijuana use.”

As the articles pointed out, a big problem with determining the actual health effects has been federal classification of marijuana as a “schedule I” drug, the same category as LSD and heroin. This excessive classification (there is an effort to bump it to “schedule III” ), hampers any large-scale or long-term studies needed to really understand the potential risks and/or rewards.

Such studies seem clearly justified. An interview by WBRE’s Amelia Stack with Dr. William Checkley of John Hopkins gave ample evidence health risks — physical and cognitive — exist in long-term use. It may be ancient history, but there was a time when cigarette smoking was pitched as good for you. We have paid and continue to pay a deep price for the damage done by letting tobacco companies profit at the expense of health.

And no, we are not saying marijuana is as addictive or as damaging as tobacco. Evidence so far suggests it is not, but the point is we don’t have much evidence.

Importantly, law enforcement in general continues to see more negatives than positives, as outlined by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, who opened his remarks by noting he believes government should largely stay uninvolved in what happens in a person’s home, then added: “my primary concern is what happens when they leave their homes.”

There are reports that legalizing adult-use weed has led to increased juvenile use (more concerning than in adults for developmental reasons), more people driving under the influence of the drug, and more marijuana-related car accidents — though legal marijuana reform advocate NORML offers substantial rebuttals to many of those claims. Sanguedolce also raised legitimate concerns about whether sufficient amounts of money raised by the state through legalization would go to law enforcement to handle the shifting demands, including the crackdown on illegal sales that would be required to make legalization work as promised.

Yet an interview and visit with Chris Myers, owner of Greenery Spot in Johnson City, New York, showed legal retail of marijuana seems to be working there, with adequate regulation in place to keep not just retail income local, but to require everything be grown in-state, encouraging some economic opportunities for residents. Myers did point out, though, that illegal sellers are his biggest competitors, and that multi-state companies are already flexing muscle in the relatively new New York industry.

All of this considered, we believe the reasonable approach is to re-classify marijuana at the federal level, provide funding for larger scale, objective studies of both the health and social impacts of legalized marijuana, further decriminalize the use with input from law enforcement, and be patient before making any big moves. You could call it incremental legalization, but knowing there are so many unknowns, we’d call it common sense.

— Times Leader