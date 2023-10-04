🔊 Listen to this

“Dress for Success” of Luzerne County has earned plenty of praise in this space for more than a decade. Founder and CEO Linda Loop came across the concept while working in New York City where she volunteered with the Big Apple’s Dress for Success, and upon deciding to move back home set up a local operation.

“I knew a pair of shoes could change someone’s life,” she told a reporter during an interview for a story two years ago.

Think about that for a moment. The truth becomes self-evident. The right shoes can make a difference when applying for a job, and getting a good job can make a difference in every other aspect of your life.

Loop has never stopped trying to find ways to make her non-profit succeed in helping women achieve success, and her latest push to do more for female prisoners at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has a great deal of potential.

As noted in a 3A story in Tuesday’s paper, Loop has been meeting women being released from the prison on their way into the regular world, offering a suitcase or travel bag with some clothing and basic necessities. She demonstrated the need with a story of a woman released in winter wearing only the shorts, tank top and flip flops she wore when incarcerated in summer.

We suspect most people who wake up every morning with a closet and/or drawers full of clothing options would never even think of such a scenario, yet it likely happens regularly at prisons across the country. You’ve served your time, you’re free to go, and all you get is what you came with.

Loop went further, working to help the inmates while still incarcerated, arranging “Saturdays for Success” workshops every other week. She offers exercises, games and lessons to help the women both while serving time and when their release finally comes.

And she has begun updating the prison library with self-help books, popular fiction, classic literature, puzzle books and even some Spanish language publications, making sure the additions cover a range of reading abilities.

Apparently perpetually unsatisfied, Loop has begun to look at another service for female inmates. She’s working on setting up an adult literacy program in the prison.

It may sound a bit off-task for a non-profit that, outside of the prison, specializes in providing career clothing and help preparing for job interviews and job searches, but we think it actually fits quite well with the Dress for Success mission of helping women break out of poverty to improve their own lives and, by extension, the lives of their families.

Loop expressed it as well as anyone could when she suggested the first 30 seconds out of prison may be the most important.

“When you get to that jail door, you will either go the direction that got you there — typically involving drugs and alcohol — or go the other way and change your life.”

The various efforts Dress for Success has undertaken at LCCF clearly are designed to increase odds women being released will opt for the second choice, and we wish the non-profit continued success.

— Times Leader