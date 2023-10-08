🔊 Listen to this

Saturday marked the culmination of one of the area’s most visually compelling annual events, the Paint Pittston Pink 5K race and Gentlemen’s Dash. We’ve sung praises to the worthy event and the cause it supports — breast cancer research and victim support — many times, and echo those sentiments this year.

But it is always worth looking past the pink and remembering the people. One way the Times Leader does this is to profile survivors, and those who appeared in our pages in recent days put very human faces on the value of marking October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rosemarie Turnbaugh was asymptomatic, living a healthy lifestyle and feeling great. She got mammograms routinely until the COVID-19 pandemic, and figured skipping for a year or two wouldn’t make a difference. “I wasn’t really stressed about it because my last one had been fine and every one previous had been fine, so I imagined that every one after that would be fine as well,” she said. “In my mind, I had no reason to be concerned. I was like, ‘I’ll get there when I get there.’ Well, when I got there, I was stage three.”

She endured the sickness and hair loss of chemo, the trauma of surgery, the five-days-a-week radiation, and the immunotherapy drug, finally getting an all-clear to move on with life. “It’s already taken enough of my time.”

Susan Orbuch took her stage 3 and stage 4 diagnoses — and the seven months of chemo, and immunotherapy — as both battle and rebirth. “Some days I could barely get up to walk the dog, but I did. I dragged and I did because I wasn’t going to let it conquer me,” she said. “I’m 77 years old and I said I’ll never change, but I put a reddish brown wig on and said ‘wow, I look hot. … I love sporting my new look and now I’m a new person.

“It opened up a whole new world for me.”

Kelly Langan’s job as a hospice nurse surely shaped her reaction to a hearing she had cancer. “Being that I work in this environment, I think for me going into it when I was first diagnosed, I had the mindset like, ‘oh my god, I see the end results of things with hospice instead of the beginnings and the positive sometimes’, and so I went into this thinking the worst,” she said in an upcoming installment of the series that will appear next week.

But you don’t become a cancer survivor that way, and she found the will — and support — needed to endure chemo, surgery and radiation.

“I think having a positive attitude makes a huge difference. You have to have a positive mindset and I tried to do that and it helped tremendously,” Langan said.

Leslie Mulhern had already fought through one cancer battle two years earlier before her 2016 diagnosis, which came only after she ignored negative results and kept pushing for more tests before they finally uncovered a rare and difficult to detect form of the disease. It has proven so pervasive she undergoes maintenance treatments that are, barring a breakthrough, expected to last as long as she lives.

She is testimony to a rule most should live by: A well-informed patient is his or her own best health care advocate. She also has an essential attitude needed to get beyond — well, any chronic issue.

“I don’t think every time I get up in the morning, ‘oh, I have cancer.’ I get up going “What do I have to do today? What do I have to get done?”

Part of breast cancer awareness is prevention. Part of it is screening. Part of it is funding research and offering support. But part of it is learning the inspiring lessons of survivors without having to endure their battles.

— Times Leader