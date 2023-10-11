Kiddie ride from Hanson’s finds a worthy home at Retherford’s Farm Market

🔊 Listen to this

Once upon a time you could take the family to any one of many local amusement parks, but you couldn’t always take all the kids on all the rides. You could be too big, or too short, or too young, or too squeamish. But parks routinely had one ride everyone could enjoy: a scaled down train, small enough for a tot, big enough for a grandparent.

Almost everyone could get “all aboard,” in what routinely served as the most family-friendly ride in the place, enjoying each other’s company during a leisurely roll along tracks that typically went past much of what the park had to offer. It provided an almost panoramic effect, a sweeping review of a place that — especially for children — could seem daunting and disjointed.

The amusement park train ride slowed the hectic pace of a park down for a spell. There were no roller coaster thrill hills, bumper car surges and jolts, dizzying spins in tea cups or startling surprises in haunted houses. For many — probably most — kids, this might be the closest they’d ever come to riding a real, full-sized train, especially as the real things became less and less a part of our daily lives.

And if you happen to be the proud owner of a smaller scale model train on a table top at home or assembled annually under the Christmas tree, the ride was just a bigger version of something you already loved.

Sadly, many local amusement park train rides disappeared around the bend for good with the demise of the region’s smaller parks, most of which seemed to fade during the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There is now a whole generation, maybe two, of county youngsters who never got to visit a local amusement park with their family, or pile into a school bus for a day at a nearby park.

Which is why we think Sunday’s story about the rebirth of the Hanson’s Amusement Park train in Benton Township, Columbia County, was worthy of front page status. Retherford’s Farm Market on Route 487 acquired the venerable train and set it up for public use.

“Kids really enjoy it,” Allen Retherford told staff writer Bill O’Boyle. “And it’s a great compliment to our corn maze.” In fact, it’s part of the package: $15 gets you a ride on the rails and a shot at finding your way through the tall stalks.

“It brings back a lot of memories to a lot of people,” Sarah Retherford said, “and now it’s making new memories for kids and families.”

Don Hanson, part of the family that owned the park, is 74 and lives in Florida, but when contacted for the story he had nothing but positive memories both from riding the train and driving it as a teenager. “The train was one of my favorite rides because kids loved it and the train was used to take people from ride to ride throughout the park.”

Of course, part of the lure is nostalgia. For those who grew up with train rides at local parks, this is a direct link to a carefree childhood past. But it’s also an opportunity to let kids know what their parents enjoyed, to connect generations, and, as Sarah noted, to create new memories.

— Times Leader