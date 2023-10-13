🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the sheer joy on the faces of all those students at St. Nicholas/St. Mary school at their “Dizzy for Disney” show. From the less-than ideally-coordinated exuberance of pre-kindergarten tykes to the eye-catching toss of a large, earth-like ball and a slew of cartwheels, these youngsters had to evoke a Steamboat Willy full of smiles. The infectious enthusiasm combined with the well-known (and widely loved) tunes made for a life-affirming affair. “Hey there, Hi there, Ho there” indeed, these sort of joyful noises are always as welcome as can be!

Coal to disturbing stories this week about child sex offenses, something that simply should not exist in a civilized world. Saturday’s paper included a report on the Pittston City police charging a man for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls for years. Wednesday’s edition included news of Plymouth borough police charging a 20-year-old Hanover Township man with having a relationship with a 13-year-old minor. The criminal complaint for the former had graphic, disturbing details unsuitable for a family newspaper. The latter included claims of sex with a minor in a vehicle. At a time when children should be able to simply and safely be kids, such assaults can be profoundly life-altering for the victim, the perpetrator, and victim families. The mantra is simple: if you have such urges, seek appropriate help before acting.

Diamonds to another successful Brewsterhout Rooftop Party on the top level of the Intermodal Transportation Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It may be hard to believe this was the 14th year for this distinctly Wilkes-Barre event held with a sweeping panoramic view of the city and the valley beyond while showcasing local food, drink and business samplings from (this year) 34 vendors. And it’s all in support of one of our favorite causes: public libraries. In this case specifically the Osterhout Free Library, which remains a shining example of how valuable these venerable institutions remain in our hyperlinked world of cyber-everything. Kudos to all those who joined in the celebration.

Coal to the news from Hazleton of yet another private feud leading to gun violence. Police say one man from Freeland shot another from Hazleton Wednesday evening over pictures and caricatures of his wife and daughter in a newspaper published by the shooting victim. We are sensitive to how hard it can be to avoid crossing a line from legitimate editorial positions and personal attacks in print, but it is hard to picture how this warrants resorting to gun violence. There is also a claim that the shooter was being approached by the victim armed with a knife which, if true, is also a clear sign that things have gotten needlessly out of hand. Fortunately neither was seriously hurt, though the victim was shot in the arm. If the newspaper content crossed a line, the proper venue would have been in a court of law, not on a street with a gun.

— Times Leader