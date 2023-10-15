🔊 Listen to this

The Times Leader ran a number of stories this month about efforts to provide free food to those in need, including two stories on Friday’s front page: One about the Dinners For Kids gala at Misericordia University, the other about the Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event highlighting nonprofit Fork Over Love.

And those are just some of the many programs throughout Luzerne County designed to alleviate food insecurity. The St. Vincent de Paul kitchen in Wilkes-Barre hands out meals every day, and many local charitable and religious organizations conduct food drives throughout the year. School districts have increasingly worked to sustain food distributions during summer vacations — and other times students are out of class — since the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students and their families struggle to keep stomachs full and nutritional needs met.

It may seem like a lot of stories. Sadly, it’s not. The issues with food security are widespread in our region, and can be found even in neighborhoods considered fairly well off. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12.8% of Luzerne County’s population was living in poverty as of July last year. That’s more than 40,000 people.

The numbers are more disheartening when you look at the percentage of public school students coming from “economically disadvantaged” households, meaning they are eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program. According to the state’s “Future Ready Index,” among Luzerne County’s 11 school districts, the percentage of such children ranges from 26.3% in Crestwood to 81.4% in Wilkes-Barre Area.

So it seems pretty clear the reason there are so many programs trying to help feed low-income families — and thus so many news stories — is because of demand.

It speaks well of the community that the programs exist. Dinners For Kids launched more than a decade ago at Ollie’s restaurant in Edwardsville. Then-owners David and Edna Tevet began small, building up to 80 or 90 kids. Current Dinner For Kids board of directors chair Bob Borwick — his son, Matt, purchased Ollie’s — said it is now up to 250 kids fed each week. “We could do 1,000,” he added, “the need is so great.”

The $100-per persons gala raised money to continue the program, but it also depends heavily on volunteers to pack and deliver the meals. If you want to volunteer or donate, visit dinners4kids.org for more information.

Fork Over Love began during the pandemic hoping to bridge the gap between struggling restaurants and the working poor, two groups that grew dramatically during the worst days of COVID-19. The nonprofit hit the news twice this month: When actor Martin Sheen stopped by to lend some support (and star power) to the cause, and when Wilkes-Barre POWER! highlighted the organization and its fundraising Restaurant Week. You can learn more at forkoverlove.org.

Supporting either of these organizations is a worthy cause, but as noted you have many other options, including the previously mentioned St. Vincent de Paul kitchen run by the Diocese of Scranton (dioceseofscranton.org). But most people need not look any further than their own place of worship or even school, many of which routinely collect non-perishable goods for those in need.

These stories aren’t just about the organizations, they are about the need for what they provide, and it doesn’t get much more basic:

Food.