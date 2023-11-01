🔊 Listen to this

We were cautiously optimistic when Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced plans to open a county annex in Hazleton, leasing space becoming available in City Hall thanks to the relocation of the city’s police department. Hazleton and the entire southern section of the county have regularly been forced to deal with the inconvenience of travelling to Wilkes-Barre to tend to county matters.

Some of that has been mitigated with the advent of online services, but there are still plenty of things that can only be done in person, a situation sure to continue well into the future even as we increasingly embrace remote meetings and interactions for official business.

We say “cautiously” optimistic because the county had an annex in Hazleton once before, and its demise remains a big question mark in county competence. The building was deemed a possible health hazard due to toxic mold, a concern later proved unfounded, and it remains in use by others with no reported problems.

Combine that with the history of the Broad Street Exchange in Hazleton, recounted concisely in a Tuesday story, and one can understand concerns when it comes to county management of real estate. The county took over the Exchange because a nonprofit owner owed the county more than $1.8 million. Much of the building is now leased to Luzerne County Community College.

Still, we laud the effort to restore an annex in the heart of Luzerne County’s second largest and most southern city. The notion of including a second “central court” in Hazleton, to more efficiently handle magisterial-level criminal cases in that part of the county also has promise —a move that requires approval from the the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

And we were further encouraged when Crocamo announced plans to form a committee and examine the configuration of offices in all county buildings.

“I can say we are not using our space efficiently,” Crocamo told County Council during a work session, in what we suspect was a substantial understatement.

The county has sprawled its offices among multiple buildings, and it often seems — to be polite — “organic” rather than organized. Space was needed, acquired and filled, and maybe that’s how it had to happen, but more often than not it felt (and feels) like efficiency in function and practicality in access were considered only after the fact.

A thorough review of where everything is set up seems more than appropriate: It just makes sense. It should include a hard look at what is commonly called “best practices” in office configuration and county government efficiency, perhaps involving a little time studying how other similar-sized counties have successfully arranged their spaces.

There are risks, of course, to any effort at revamping office arrangements, not the least of which could be too high a cost for too small a change. But so far Crocamo has shown a careful thoughtfulness and needed pragmatism in running the county — as she did when serving as acting manager while County Council fumbled the search for, and appointment of, her predecessor.

We look forward to her future recommendations, and hope to see a return of a southern county annex and a more efficient, accessible county government all around.

— Times Leader