Upkeep of historic homes maintains a vital link with community’s past

We have long extolled the preservation of our area’s historic buildings, and bemoaned the loss — sometimes easily avoidable, other times not — of architectural treasures both grand and modest. So it should be no surprise we think the three owners of residential properties honored Wednesday by the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society clearly deserved the accolades and recognition. But there is much more going on here.

Typically, preservation focuses on the big projects: the success of saving the F.M. Kirby Center, the slow-motion failure to spare the Hotel Sterling, the ongoing struggle to keep the Irem Temple intact and bring it back to new use. Smaller victories and losses often go unnoticed.

So the first important point about Wednesday’s event is that it could (and should) lead to more preservation on this scale. “It’s important to recognize outstanding historic preservation work over the years,” Preservation Society Director Tony Brooks said for a story previewing the awards ceremony and letting the owners show off their homes. “Our awards are to celebrate and encourage even more historic preservation work.”

That message was reinforced by the decision to hold the ceremony in one of three homes being recognized: The McLintock House, an 1841 South River Street home now owned by Joel Zitofsky and his wife Ronne Kurlancheek. Originally designed in the Federal Style, it was redone in Victorian style in 1863 and donated to Wilkes University — then Wilkes College — in 1959, becoming a dormitory. Zitofsky and Kurlancheek went through the painstaking work of converting it back to a family residence.

Which demonstrates a second important point: These buildings weren’t merely preserved, they were restored. When Award recipient Vaughn Koter bought the Art Deco house commissioned in 1928 to be built as home and office space for Gerald Fluegel, Koter had to work to restore it from years of use by members of the Wilkes University wrestling team, which had rented the property.

“I was living in it as I was restoring it,” Koter said. “Quite honestly, there were two episodes where I almost cracked. I thought, ‘What did I get myself into? Why was I doing this?’” Ultimately, though, he decided it was worth all the work and doubts.

Bill Frey and his wife Irina Melnik bought the Isaac Long House, an 1889 Queen Ann style building on South Franklin Street, in 2016, with a hole in the roof and resultant water damage in the kitchen. Like so many old homes, this one had its curiosities, including a servants passage, two stairwells and what Frey called “a little hobbit door” between a bedroom and bathroom.

Such irregularities can make restoring the homes difficult, in part because modern contractors don’t want to grapple with the complexities of buildings erected before things were standardized.

Which highlights the third important point, spelled out clearly by Melnik. “We would just like to encourage other people who might be thinking about something like this — who are interested in renovating an old home but might be intimidated by the process — that it is possible,” she said.

“We did enough to move in and then it was step by step, room by room. Even with three little kids it’s still possible to make it work, even though it has its challenges. It definitely has been a rewarding project.”

Rewarding for the owners, their family and their community.

— Times Leader