We’ve got to admit, a few jokes floated around the newsroom when we learned Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor came to Wyoming Valley Monday to, um, visit a cemetery. You know, thoughts like “is business so slow he’s auditing the dead?”

Or could there be some fiscal mystery regarding the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery, some shady bookkeeping that used the hallowed land, final resting place for some prominent people, for nefarious purposes? That would be creepy and considerably disrespectful.

But DeFoor came to tour the burial grounds with an eye on history, talking in particular about Henry Brown, a true hero of the American slavery era who, along with William Gildersleeve, conducted a stretch of the famous Underground Railroad. They worked secretly — at their own peril — to hide runaway slaves trying to find a path to freedom. Brown is buried in the cemetery.

“It was a great opportunity to talk about Wilkes-Barre and its history,” William Lewis, a member of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee, told reporter Bill O’Boyle. Lewis said he and DeFoor “had a long conversation about Henry Brown and that era. He also appreciated learning about other historical graves in the cemetery.”

The story listed the interment locations of prominent historic figures DeFoor stopped at: a breaker boy, a participant in the Boston Tea Party, an English mining boss murdered by an Irish gang of men, a Civil War veteran executed for the murder of his wife, a Revolutionary War veteran who participated in “Sullivan’s March” (which included considerable staging in our area), George Washington’s personal body guard, and Moses Morris, a free Black man who joined the 54th Massachusetts, a Black regiment immortalized in the movie “Glory.”

We are much more likely to get visits from state officials to tout some money coming to the region, or to push some specific effort at awareness for the cause of the month. In fact, on the same day and near the same time as DeFoor’s visit, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen was visiting the Kirby Health Center to talk about a disturbing surge in infant syphilis cases, an easily preventable problem that has increased tenfold in the last decade.

Often they arrive, stand behind a podium (with local dignitaries nearby) and discuss the need for this state initiative or the benefits of that financial grant. Or they arrive to reveal a report critical of a local governmental failure. DeFoor himself was in the area in September to unveil an unflattering audit of Wyoming Valley West School District finances.

Which is all well and good, and is even part of their jobs. But this visit felt pleasantly different, even unofficial. DeFoor essentially seemed to stop by and just connect with our area, and with its rich and complex history — a history often unfamiliar to many of us who live here.

His September visit may have felt more political, one eye on revealing problems in the district (Many of them already being addressed by the time the report came out), another on showing voters here just how hard he’s working to protect them. There was none of that Monday. DeFoor, a Republican, chatted with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, a Democrat, and others during a tour that had no visible political motivation, just personal enrichment regarding knowledge of our area.

“One of the things about this area there is so much history here, and not only history but African American history,” DeFoor, who is Black, said.

We agree. And we hope his visit helps remind others of how much more there is to the region’s past than its “coal cracker” era.

