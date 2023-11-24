🔊 Listen to this

It’s Thanksgiving season, a time to express gratitude for all the diamonds in our lives.

Diamonds to Visit Luzerne County for the creation of a tourism store. No, there may not be any big need for T-shirts, mugs, tumblers, golf balls and shot glasses with images celebrating some of our distinctive landmarks or the county seal, but it’s nice to see them become available. You may even want to consider making a trip to the Visit Luzerne County office in the old train station at the corner of Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre (official address is 200 Old Train Station Road) and consider buying some as gifts for friends and relatives, including those who have moved away.

Diamonds to all the businesses, organizations and individuals honored at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner. Sure, such an event is a bit of self-congratulation among members (Times Leader included), but Chamber President Lindsay Griffin-Boylan put it well: “It’s great to see the community celebrating our year and not just what we did, but collectively as a community.” The Chamber is all about working together to make the area more successful and a more fulfilling place to live, and that is always worth celebrating.

Diamonds to Food Dignity and all the other similar nonprofit organizations that work to assure everyone in the region has access to good food, regardless of income. It’s an important mission year round, but understandably gets more attention this season when so many of us get to celebrate the holidays with large feasts shared among friends and family. Food Dignity tries to get various similar organizations to work together, rather than in competition, and its third annual Think Tank helped accomplish that.

Diamonds to the six people sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates last week. We have frequently praised the CASA program in this space because helping abused or neglected children navigate the legal system should be a no-brainer to anyone, and that’s what these volunteers do. We thank them all for their work, and appreciate the new people willing to make the commitment of time and emotional strength to this worthy cause.

Diamonds to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, and to the ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, which is hosting a public ice-skating event Dec. 5 supporting the program. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution and get to join in the open skate. This year, toys for children 10 and older are in particular demand. You do need to bring your own skates, or rent some at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre before heading to the arena. It’s the only day of the year the ice is available for public use, and the cause is well worth helping, so consider a spin on the ice for your own experience and for young children who may be facing a Christmas with few or no presents under the tree.

Diamonds to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died at the age of 96 last Sunday. We generally stick to local news in this space, but her passing — and more importantly her approach to life both public and private — merit attention because of the example she set. Always appearing thoughtful and polite, she brought a caring, non-partisan demeanor to the world of politics, something we could sorely use in an age of angry tribalism. Godspeed, Rosalynn.

— Times Leader