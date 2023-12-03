🔊 Listen to this

For most Christians, today marks the start of Advent, a time of anticipation and preparation for Christmas, the Holy Day marking the very reason for the religion. And while it has deep meaning to the faithful, there are elements of Advent that we believe are universal — or at least should be.

The obvious one is a sort of upbeat anticipation. While this is also intended to be a season of fasting and contemplation, Christian children growing up in observing families almost inevitably see the first Sunday of Advent as a clear sign that Christmas, with lights, cookies and presents, is very near. For a lot of people, even after growing a bit jaded with age, that sensation from formative years can remain.

It is also, as the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website (usccb.org) and other online sources point out, about promise fulfilled and promise pending: The birth of Christ and his prophesied second coming. But you don’t need the doctrinal specifics to understand the sentiment. We want to see promises to us met, and we want to fulfill obligations we’ve made. These are basic components of society: Reliance and reliability.

The USCCB offers another church teaching that applies broadly. “Advent isn’t about speculation. Our Advent readings call us to be alert and ready, not weighted down and distracted by the cares of this world.” It’s not exactly “Don’t worry, be happy,” but “be alert and ready” is a fine motto for daily life, to avoid problems through preparation and to take advantage of opportunity when it appears. Taking care of business is necessary, getting bogged down in the weeds is self-defeating.

The season gives us the more secular Advent Calendar, typically with a little door for each day, a little surprise behind each door. It can be a charming idea, reminding us that a lot of happiness can be found in small things.

And there is the Advent wreath — four candles in a circle of evergreen branches, lit in succession: one the first Sunday, two the second and so forth.

There is some very common symbolism: the evergreen as a reminder in the midst of a rather barren, cold winter that life remains and the colors will return, the circle of the wreath an age old representation of unity and infinity, the candle not only providing light but warmth. (We are reminded of Helen Keller’s observation that “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.”)

But some traditions give the candles an extra layer symbolism, each representing a theme: Hope, peace, joy and love.

Our world is beset by brutal wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Our country is divided by hyperpartisan tribalism. Anti-semitic and Islamaphobic hate acts are on the rise. Our politicians and pundits increasingly refer to opponents as existential threats rather than as fellow Americans.

Hope, peace, joy and love? If that’s what Advent is about, we can all use more of it.

— Times Leader