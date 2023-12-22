🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds and diamonds and diamonds to all the good work being done in commemoration of the holiday season, with Christmas upon us Monday. The Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club hosted an annual “Bikes for Tykes” event giving children selected by the Salvation Army bikes of their own. The Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized a Wreaths Across America event, with dozens of people helping place wreaths to some 100 gravesites at Hanover Green Cemetery. The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee and various supporters held a Christmas Party with Santa for more than 50 people with special needs. And the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund presented a $25,000 grant to Keystone Mission to help feed those in need. There is real joy in all of this and more; embrace it, and pass it forward.

Coal to Keystone Sanitary Landfill for failing to control odors at its mammoth location in Lackawanna County. The state Department of Environmental Protections issued a notice of violation after numerous patrols confirmed gas odors multiple times over several months. Even the Landfill’s own surface monitoring in September and October indicated extensive areas with excessive methane emissions. DEP took the further, justifiable step of suspending a plan that had allowed the landfill to add more waste to areas previously capped. For residents who have long complained of odors, this may seem like the wheels of justice do indeed grind very slowly, but the business was entitled to due process, and DEP’s report suggests a the agency conducted plenty of due diligence. A coal within this coal to all of us who don’t aggressively recycle, reuse and compost to reduce the need for ever expanding landfill space.

Diamonds to the Hudson Model Railroad Club’s annual winter open house, giving everyone a chance to see the impressive detailed work these hobbyists do in model train layouts, including creations of prototypes that exist — or at least did — locally in the real world. If you have seen it before, consider refreshing your memory and checking for additions. If you’ve never seen it, head over to 97 Market St. in Plains Township and take a look. Schedule is noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7

Coal to the spate of accidents this week that, while causes are not fully determined, on first blush look like driver error. One Wilkes-Barre Area School District bus rear ended another near the on ramp for the North Cross Valley Expressway (fortunately no children were seriously injured. Two young children were injured — one critically, when Bethany Mayewski swerved into oncoming traffic on Carey Avenue, allegedly driving under the influence. And a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead after a tractor-trailer he was driving crashed and rolled over on Giants Despair, officially known as East Northampton Street. That last tragedy, in particular, adds to a long list of accidents when big rigs try to use Giants Despair apparently as a shortcut without knowing — or knowing and still ignoring — the dangers in hairpin turns and steep grades. We may learn otherwise as more information becomes available, these have all the earmarks of avoidable.

— Times Leader