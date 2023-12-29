🔊 Listen to this

We opt to end the year with nothing but good cheer.

Diamonds to Wyoming Seminary Lower School for brightening our pages a bit with a chance to get some photos of Pajama Day, also dubbed “Let’s Read Day.” Youngsters — and many adults — wore their favorite night clothes and participated in a wide range of entertaining activities from making and coloring holiday cards to enjoying a good book, Head of School Martin Mooney donned a night shirt and a long red cap while reading to rapt kindergarten students. With colorful garb and plentiful smiles, it was the proverbial “fun for all ages.”

Diamonds to the Youth Enrichment Project for hosting a resource fair, providing a little fun and a lot of information to area children and their families, and diamonds to Fork over Love for adding to the effort with some bagged lunches for those who attended. Local officials offered to read books to younger children and gave out school supplies, snacks and other items. It’s the sort of event that offers immediate help and, more importantly, a connection to resources that can be beneficial in the long term.

Diamonds to all those keeping plans on track to renovate and preserve the former Meyers High School for new use. Critics of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District decision to consolidate all three high schools and close the building were right when they pointed to how the venerable structure dominates the neighborhood, and how letting it fall into disuse and dilapidation would negatively impact the entire section of the city.Carey Holdings LLC, the prospective buyer, has been promising to retain much of the iconic facade while re-purposing the 250,000 square feet for 103 apartments. The plan is promising, both in putting the property back on the tax roles and keeping it as a valuable part of the surrounding community, and it took a big step forward last week when the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board approved renovation plans.

Diamonds to state Sen. Marty Flynn and All About the Kids Bicycle Inc. for a 10th year of giving away bicycles to children in need. The plan called for 1,000 bikes distributed to youngsters attending 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Most of us can remember the joy of getting a bike of our own when we were young, and today’s children should have the same opportunity. This effort helps make that happen.

Diamonds to The Lands at Hillside Farms’ ongoing success, most recently demonstrated with the birth of two new bulls, Martin and Magnus. The farm continues to serve as an educational, hands-on opportunity to better understand how farms work, and as a terrific source of fine, fresh ice cream and other dairy products; the new arrivals should help continue those missions well into the future.

Diamonds as well to all the other kid-friendly events held in the past week. United Way of Wyoming Valley held a “Holiday Story Time” at Luzerne County Head Start. Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown, Police Chief Joe Coffay and Fire Chief Jay Delaney visited the kindergarten class at Heights Elementary School, bringing craft supplies, stickers, crayons, coloring books and fire hats. And the Jewish Community Center in Kingston stuffed some 250 sacks with treats and delivered them to first responders Christmas day. All of it shows the holiday spirit we should keep alive year round.

— Times Leader