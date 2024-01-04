🔊 Listen to this

It can’t be overstated, even though the evidence overwhelms: Good government is never about which political party is in control, it’s about elected officials governing well. A huge part of that includes compromise among forward-thinking individuals who put constituent progress above party or ideology.

We think the now-gone super-majority of Republicans who had control of the Luzerne County Council proved this simple fact. With 10 of 11 council members from the GOP, if party were the deciding factor everything would have run smoothly and improvements would have been swift and sustained. We won’t enumerate the many issues and shortcomings of that council’s efforts — and we acknowledge the successes — but we think it’s obvious party domination alone was not enough.

We enter this new year with a new County Council where Republicans still maintain a majority, but by only two votes. On Tuesday a re-organization meeting included the swearing in of four Democrats and election of a new Council chairman, John Lombardo, and vice-chair, Brian Thornton.

The meeting was marred a bit by an issue that should have been settled beforehand: The residency of newcomer Brittany Stephenson. County Controller Walter Griffith noted that she registered to vote in Luzerne County at the end of February 2023, and that the County Charter requires a minimum of one-year residency to serve on council. Griffith also said Stephenson had not responded to his Dec. 26 request for proof of residency.

We do not fault Griffith for this inquiry, we think he was conducting justifiable due diligence. We do point out, however, that he has been embroiled in some controversies of his own in the past. More importantly, Stephenson had sent proof of residency to County Manager Romilda Crocamo, but not to Griffith. Crocamo rightly destroyed the evidence as it was personal and she had not requested it, but told council the information had been provided. Stephenson could have avoided all of this by providing evidence of residency to Griffith directly.

Still, we agree with Action Together NEPA Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich who said the focus of Stephenson’s swearing in should have been on “celebrating the fact that the first woman of color” now serves on County Council. The residency issue seems to have been a pointless distraction; here’s hoping it’s the last one for this council.

We’d like to see this council, or at least a majority of it, put aside party politics and posturing in favor of getting work done, even when it means agreeing on important points with those of other political affiliations.

Indeed, this year begins with numerous political bodies, from city and borough councils to school boards and beyond, starting with substantial infusions of new faces. The COVID-19 pandemic and its divisive masking and vaccination issues are, with luck, behind us for good. While the national election of a president threatens to be cast in stark (and exaggerated) terms of ideological purity, there is no reason for that poisonous approach to infest local politics. In fact, the value of avoiding that mindset seems abundantly clear.

There is an opportunity for a new year of real conversations that lead to concessions and compromises when necessary, a chance of ending the worst of the political posturing we’ve seen in the recent past, and to instead to show at the local level — where the political “rubber” really does hit the public-good “road’ — that bipartisanship has always worked better than drawing lines in the sand.

